Originals CBD UK Launch New Online CBD Hemp Flowers And Product Store In Northern Ireland

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Originals CBD UK is a new online CBD store located in Northern Ireland that specialises in offering customers a wide range of carefully grown CBD hemp flowers and CBD hash that contain the legal amount of THC (0.2%).

Each of the CBD products available at Originals CBD UK has undergone vigorous lab testing and inspection to ensure not only their high quality but that they are also free of moulds, heavy metals, and other harmful ingredients.

EU Approved Growers

The CBD hemp flowers offered at Originals CBD UK are all grown from EU-approved hemp varieties, mainly carmagnola, that contain high levels of CBD and very low levels of THC.

This ensures that the products available comply with the current UK drug laws by adhering to or being lower than the 0.2% THC limit and that they do not cause any psychoactive effects.

Originals CBD UK sources its high-quality CBD flowers and buds from Switzerland, which is one of the current leaders in the CBD industry for quality and testing.

CBD Hemp Flowers

A CBD flower is a cannabis or hemp plant's bud that can come with either a high or low THC content. You can opt for the traditional method of smoking the flower by drying and curing it while also being able to make oil extracts out of it, tinctures, topicals, oil extracts, and vapes.

Potent CBD is available in flower form through the formulation of Trichomes (crystal-like structures) that cover the blooms of cannabis and hemp plants.

The quantity of CBD in a bud or bloom depends on the kind of plant it originates from, and now, due to genetic modification, it is possible to cultivate hemp and cannabis plants with high CBD (about 15%) and low THC (around 1% or less).

Originals CBD offer a premium selection of indoor flowers that contain high levels of CBD and very low THC. These flowers are all approved by the UK and EU as they are all grown in compliance with strict EU regulations and contain the permitted level of THC.

The Benefits of CBD

Many people opt to use CBD regularly as a natural alternative to treat both physical and mental illnesses.

CBD can be taken in several different ways, such as vaping, applying creams to your skin and adding various forms of CBD (like isolates, crumbles, or shatters) to your food or drink.

Over the recent years, many studies have focused on the benefits of CBD and have found that it can aid in alleviating or reducing the symptoms of:

Anxiety

Depression

Chronic pain

Nausea

Spasming muscles

Stress/PTSD

Sleep problems

Difference Between CBD Flowers and Cannabis

A cannabis flower with high THC levels that are found in the UK is either illegally grown on home soil or has been imported from abroad.

Due to the Misuse of Drugs Act of 1975, THC is still regarded as a controlled substance, and any product with a THC content of more than 0.2%, whether it is a cannabis plant, edible, oil, or any other form of cannabis, is still strictly prohibited in the UK.

The first cannabis-based prescription medications became accessible through the healthcare system in 2015, which led to the 0.2% restriction. Despite being a banned substance (cannabis), there are a growing number of researchers that have conducted studies to support the theory that combining low amounts of THC with high concentrations of CBD can offer several benefits to the user. Although there is still clarity and further studies needed in this area, most evidence consistently shows the positive impact of CBD.

CBD flowers available at Originals CBD UK all have the maximum legal level of THC (0.2%) and will not make customers feel 'high' or experience any psychoactive symptoms, such as changes in mood, awareness, thoughts, or behaviour that are usually associated with cannabis.

