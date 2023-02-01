Sun Cable, the company behind the world's largest solar and storage project, has officially gone up for sale after entering voluntary administration in Australia in January. Its administrator, FTI Consulting, is seeking binding offers of acquisition or recapitalization by the end of April, with a deal to be finalized by the end of May.From pv magazine Australia Sun Cable has officially been put up for sale, following its collapse due to a dispute between two key stakeholders, billionaires Andrew Forrest and Mike Cannon-Brookes, over the company's $21 billion (AUD 30 billion) Australia-Asia PowerLink ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...