Program enhancements offer ease of doing business, operational efficiency and rewards for partners delivering Technology Intelligence to customers

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced a new global partner program designed to enable partners to support customers as they face complex market challenges around managing cost and mitigating risk, while delivering value more efficiently and effectively with Snow. The new program aims to drive exponential growth in the Snow channel ecosystem, creating new opportunities for partners to tap into an estimated and growing $11.5 billion Technology Intelligence market.

Developed in collaboration with its current channel ecosystem, the new Snow partner program includes better support for multiple business models of partners, encouraging the creation of value-added services and driving tangible customer success by leveraging Snow technology. The program includes more partner incentives and rewards than the current program, while streamlining collaboration with Snow to better deliver value to shared customers.

"Today's economic climate demands more from every organization's IT technology environment, which means that our partners have a greater responsibility to provide visibility, governance and optimization services for their customers," said Vinod Chumber, Vice President of Ecosystem Sales at Snow. "In order to ensure our partners can deliver excellent outcomes, it was essential to create a new program that better enabled them with the right resources, education and solutions to succeed. As a partner-centric organization, we believe that our new program combined with our Snow Atlas platform is a powerful combination to address the turbulent market customers and partners face today. The new program is just the beginning as we continue to invest in our partners and create a rich ecosystem enabled to take advantage of the vision for Technology Intelligence."

Creating transparency with the market, the partner portal will feature real-time dashboards featuring each partner's strong record of success and specializations to arm customers with insight on the best partners suited to their needs. The new framework will remove channel conflicts, empowering partners to build new, value-add services and work closely with the Snow wider teams to drive customer success. Additional new program benefits include:

Sales rewards and points system to recognize the investment that individuals within the partner organization are making;

to recognize the investment that individuals within the partner organization are making; Self-service capabilities to create new operational efficiencies within the partner portal;

to create new operational efficiencies within the partner portal; Business development funds to market and promote partner sales offerings built on top of Snow technology;

to market and promote partner sales offerings built on top of Snow technology; Shadowing programs to drive customer success and adoption of Snow best practices and certification opportunities;

to drive customer success and adoption of Snow best practices and certification opportunities; Free access to Snow e-learning to empower partners with the latest knowledge on the Snow product and solution portfolio;

to empower partners with the latest knowledge on the Snow product and solution portfolio; Snow Champion Program to recognize and reward individuals for their contribution to the Snow community; and

to recognize and reward individuals for their contribution to the Snow community; and Ongoing recognition and rewards opportunities including annual partner awards to celebrate the success, rewards for joint customer success stories and more.

"Our clients need powerful solutions and tools to deliver tangible business value, reduce overall IT costs and mitigate risks," said Shadi Khoshab, Global Director, ITAM Software Sourcing Services at SoftwareOne. "By enhancing and innovating its partner program, Snow is demonstrating its commitment to our strategic relationship and helping to drive our joint business forward, empowering our clients with invaluable, actionable insights that underpins successful digital transformation."

In addition to the overall program, Snow is committed to releasing ongoing product capabilities specifically aimed at enabling its partner community. Most recently, Snow introduced two new Snow Atlas capabilities for partners to better support their customers with improved collaboration features. Customers can now give partners direct access to their Snow Atlas platform, allowing partners to manage customer environments in the cloud. In addition, partners can now create agent packages with a self-service tool in Snow Atlas without engaging Snow Support, making the end-to-end delivery more efficient.

The new Snow partner program will be available for all partners later this year. For more information about the Snow partner ecosystem or to become a Snow partner, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/global-partner-program/.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005359/en/

Contacts:

Rachel Austin

Snow Software

press@snowsoftware.com

Taylor Champlin

PAN Communications

snow@pancomm.com