Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
01.02.23
16:35 Uhr
1,933 Euro
+0,010
+0,52 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
01.02.2023 | 15:19
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DJ TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 01-Feb-2023 / 14:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Language: German Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen Language: English Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  220065 
EQS News ID:  1549067 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1549067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2023 08:48 ET (13:48 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
