Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3DWG8 ISIN: US74933X3026 Ticker-Symbol: 4RM 
Tradegate
31.01.23
19:55 Uhr
2,870 Euro
+0,020
+0,70 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2023 | 15:26
Ra Medical Systems, Inc.: Ra Medical Systems Adds Additional Clinical and Sales Representatives

Catheter Precision Expands its VIVO Product into New Territories in the US

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American:RMED) (Ra Medical), a medical device and technology company focused on cardiac electrophysiology, announces that additional representatives have been hired to support its VIVO technology in new territories within the United States. VIVO, developed by Ra Medical's wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is a proprietary AI system used to non-invasively identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias prior to an ablation procedure.

"We are excited to add to our clinical support team and begin the first steps of building an in-house sales team," said David Jenkins, Ra Medical Executive Chairman. "These additional employees allow us to expand our footprint into new territories that are influential in the electrophysiology space such as Texas and Ohio. We believe that supporting the VIVO product both through direct sales and additional clinical support will provide us with additional opportunities for physician partnerships and further innovation."

To date, VIVO has only been available to select physicians as part of a limited launch. Hiring additional support, in increments by territories, is a part of the launch strategy established by Catheter Precision to ensure positive clinical adoption and an increase in utilization in 2023.

About VIVO
Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Ra Medical Systems
Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

CONTACTS:
At the Company
David Jenkins
973-691-2000
mhuck@catheterprecision.com

SOURCE: Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737625/Ra-Medical-Systems-Adds-Additional-Clinical-and-Sales-Representatives

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
