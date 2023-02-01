Anzeige
01.02.2023
M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Cosmetics Wins PCD Innovation Award for 2022 Bubbles & Bows Advent Calendar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics was proud to win a PCD Innovation Award under the category "Limited Edition Pack" for the brand's sustainable "Bursting With Surprises" advent calendar from the Bubbles & Bows Holiday Collection.

The PCD Awards celebrate the most innovative and creative perfume and cosmetics packaging from the past year - providing inspiration to the entire industry and insight on the key trends driving packaging development. This year's PCD winners were unveiled during Paris Packaging Week (PPW) from January 25 - 26 at the Porte de Versailles. This year, there were 12 award winners amongst seven categories, and all of them were recognized for their environmentally friendly and groundbreaking packaging.

For the brand's 2022 advent calendar, M·A·C collaborated with Knoll Packaging to create a unique, keepsake advent calendar that was also sustainable - using FSC certified materials and plastic-free paper.

Learn more about the PCD Awards here

M·A·C Cosmetics, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737679/MAC-Cosmetics-Wins-PCD-Innovation-Award-for-2022-Bubbles-Bows-Advent-Calendar

