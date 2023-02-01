Castelnau Group Ltd - Publication of Prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

1 February 2023

Castelnau Group Limited

Publication of Prospectus

On 23 January 2023, the boards of directors of Dignity plc ("Dignity") and Yellow (SPC) Bidco Limited ("Bidco"), a newly formed company indirectly owned or controlled by a consortium comprised joint offerors SPWOne V Limited, Castelnau Group Limited ("Castelnau" or the "Company") and Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited ("PAMP" and, together with SPWOne V Limited and Castelnau, the "Consortium"), announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Bidco to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dignity, other than the Dignity shares already owned or controlled by Castelnau and PAMP (the "Announcement").

Further to the Announcement, Castelnau has today published a prospectus (the "Prospectus") containing details of:

a proposed issue of up to 133,052,656 new Ordinary Shares to be issued by the Company in connection with the acquisition of Dignity Plc (the " Takeover Offer ");

"); a proposed issue of up to 32,442,740 Ordinary Shares to be issued by the Company pursuant to the Consortium Rollover;

a placing of up to 154,000,000 Ordinary Shares at 75.02p (the " Issue Price ") per Ordinary Share (the " Placing "); and

") per Ordinary Share (the " "); and a placing programme for up to 300,000,000 Ordinary Shares and/or C Shares (the "Placing Programme")

The Placing is intended to raise proceeds to assist with the funding of the Company's cash funding obligation pursuant to the Takeover Offer and, if sufficient, further investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The subsequent Placing Programme allows the Company to issue up to a further 300 million Ordinary Shares and/or C Shares (together the "Shares"), in aggregate, in the twelve months from the date of the Prospectus.

Further details of the Placing, including the terms and conditions of the Placing, are contained in the Prospectus. Further information on the Takeover Offer will be contained in the offer document, when published by Bidco.

Gary Channon, CIO of Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited, commented:

"Buying Dignity is a game changer for Castelnau. It brings together all the best of what Castelnau is about in a transaction that will change our scale and add considerably to upside value. We expect great things of this partnership with Sir Peter Wood and his team, and today's announced capital raise will allow existing and new investors to participate in it."

Expected timetable

Publication of the Prospectus and Placing open 1 February 2023 Latest time and date for receipt of commitments under the Placing midday on 3 March 2023 Announcement of the results of the Placing 7.00 a.m. on 6 March 2023 Admission and dealings in the Placing Shares commence 8.00 a.m. on the date being two business days following the date on which the Takeover Offer has become or been declared unconditional Crediting of CREST stock accounts in respect of the Placing Shares as soon as reasonably practicable on the date of Admission Where applicable, definitive share certificates despatched in respect of the Placing Shares within 10 Business Days of Admission Issues under the Placing Programme Placing Programme opens 1 February 2023 Placing Programme closes and last date for Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing Programme 31 January 2024

Notes:

References to times above are to London times unless otherwise specified. All times and dates in the expected timetable may be adjusted by the Company. Any material changes to the timetable will be notified via an RIS.

Publication of Prospectus

A copy of the Prospectus will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com, subject to certain access restrictions. A copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

The information required to be made available to investors in the Company before they invest (the "Article 23 Disclosures"), pursuant to the requirements of the FCA Rules implementing the EU Alternative Fund Managers Directive (Directive 2011/61/EU) of the European Parliament and of the Council of 8 June 2011 on Alternative Investment Fund Managers in the United Kingdom and related UK laws (including Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 231/2013, as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) is available for inspection on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. The information required to be made available to investors in the Company is set out in Chapter 3.2 of the Investment Funds sourcebook of the FCA Handbook

The Placing

Placing Shares will be issued pursuant to the Placing at an Issue Price of 75.02 pence per Placing Share. The Issue Price is equal to the unaudited Net Asset Value per Share as at 31 December 2022. The maximum number of Placing Shares to be issued under the Placing is 154 million. The Placing has not been underwritten.

The total number of Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing, and therefore the Gross Proceeds, are not known as at the date of this announcement but will be notified by the Company via a Regulatory Information Service announcement and the Company's website prior to Admission.

The Placing is conditional, inter alia, on: (i) the Takeover Offer becoming or being declared unconditional; (ii) Admission having become effective on or before 8.00 a.m. on the date being two business days following the date on which the Takeover Offer has become or been declared unconditional (whereupon an announcement will be made by the Company to a Regulatory Information Service) or such later time and/or date as the Company and Liberum may agree (being not later than 8.00 a.m. on 31 July 2023 or such later date as the Company and Liberum may agree from time to time); and (iii) the Placing Agreement becoming wholly unconditional in respect of the Placing (save as to Admission) and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms at any time prior to Admission.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing to be admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market. It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on the date being two business days following the date on which the Takeover Offer has become or been declared unconditional. If the Placing is extended, the revised timetable will be notified via a Regulatory Information Service announcement.

In the event that commitments under the Placing exceed the maximum number of Placing Shares available (being 154 million Placing Shares), applications under the Placing will be scaled back at Liberum's discretion (after consultation with the Company and the Investment Manager).

The Placing Programme

The Prospectus also puts in place a Placing Programme providing the Company with the flexibility to issue up to a further 300 million Shares in aggregate.

The Company will have the flexibility to issue Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis where there appears to be reasonable demand for Shares in the market, for example, if the Shares trade at a premium to the Net Asset Value per Share.

The minimum price at which Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the Placing Programme, will be equal to the prevailing published Net Asset Value per Share at the time of issue

The issues of Shares under the Placing Programme is at the discretion of the Directors. Subsequent Placings may take place at any time prior to the final closing date of 31 January 2024 (or any earlier date on which it is fully subscribed, or otherwise at the discretion of the Directors). An announcement of each Subsequent Placing under the Placing Programme will be released by the Company via a Regulatory Information Service, including details of the number of Shares to be issued and the Placing Programme Price for the Subsequent Placing.

The Placing Programme is not being underwritten and, as at the date of this announcement, the actual number of Shares to be issued under the Placing Programme is not known. The maximum number of Shares available under the Placing Programme should not be taken as an indication of the number of Shares finally to be issued.

Where new Shares are issued pursuant to the Placing Programme, the total assets of the Company will increase by that number of Shares multiplied by the relevant Placing Programme Price less the expenses of such issuance.

The net proceeds of any Subsequent Placing under the Placing Programme are dependent, inter alia, on, the level of subscriptions received, the price at which such Shares are issued and the costs of the Subsequent Placing.

The Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Placing Programme will rank pari passu with the Ordinary Shares then in issue (save for any dividends or other distributions declared, made or paid on the Ordinary Shares by reference to a record date prior to the issue of the relevant Ordinary Shares).

The Placing Programme will be suspended at any time when the Company is unable to issue Shares under any statutory provision or other regulation applicable to the Company or otherwise at the Directors' discretion. The Placing Programme may resume when such conditions cease to exist.

Liberum Capital Limited is acting as financial adviser and sole bookrunner in relation to the Placing and the Placing Programme.

Except where the context requires otherwise, defined terms herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus.

Enquiries

Phoenix Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 208 600 0100 Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Liberum Capital Limited (Financial adviser and sole bookrunner to Castelnau) +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 Darren Vickers

Owen Matthews

Will King

Morgan Stanley (Financial adviser to Bidco)

+44 (0) 20 7425 8000

Laurence Hopkins

Richard Brown

Anusha Vijeyaratnam



Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0) 20 7638 9571 Caroline Merrell

Toby Moore

