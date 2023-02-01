Abbott: The Partnerships Changing How You Manage Diabetes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Abbott

Go ahead, call it a comeback.

There's new energy around connecting - whether among people or technologies - thanks to the not-so-distant pandemic lockdowns that reminded the world why relationships matter.

This comes as Abbott's partnerships with diabetes and digital health tech companies, from startups to established enterprises, are coming to life around the globe.

These partnerships are leading the way for connected tech, expanding the FreeStyle Libre portfolio user base and creating seamless, personalized diabetes care that's lessening the burden of round-the-clock diabetes management for the approximately 63 million people worldwide who need insulin to help manage their glucose levels.1

"There's enormous potential for technologies like our FreeStyle Libre systems to simplify how people manage their diabetes," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "But continuous glucose monitors are only one piece of the diabetes care puzzle. That's where the power of partnership comes in."

Here's what you need to know about the partnerships connecting Abbott's FreeStyle Libre platform with major insulin delivery systems and changing the future of diabetes care.

Bigfoot Biomedical

Geography: United States

Bigfoot Unity System - cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration - includes smart pen caps for long-acting and rapid-acting insulin and uses glucose data captured every minute by the FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor, providing on-demand insulin dosing recommendations. These recommendations, which appear on the pen cap's digital screen and are based on instructions from the user's healthcare provider, help provide a real-time answer to the question: "How much insulin should I take right now?"

Insulet

Geography: U.S., Canada, Europe

Product is under development

Glucose data from FreeStyle Libre systems are being designed to be sent directly to Insulet's Omnipod 5 pod (a small device filled with insulin that's worn on the body). An algorithm automatically adjusts insulin delivery. This collaboration will create seamless, personalized diabetes care for people who use insulin.

Novo Nordisk

Geography: Initial roll out in Europe, then expansion to other countries (Not currently available in the U.S.)

Integrating data from Novo Nordisk's connected insulin pens with the FreeStyle Libre systems' digital health tools - LibreLink app and LibreView - will enable patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to view glucose and insulin data together on a compatible smartphone, helping them make more informed treatment decisions, such as preventing insulin stacking or missed doses.*

Sanofi

Geography: Global (Not available in the U.S.)

Product is under development

Abbott and Sanofi are partnering to develop tools that combine the FreeStyle Libre technology with insulin dosing information from Sanofi's smart pens. This integration will enable people with diabetes and their doctors to make better informed treatment decisions around medication, nutrition and lifestyle.

Tandem

Geography: Will initially roll out in U.S. and Canada

Product is under development

Abbott and Tandem are partnering to integrate the FreeStyle Libre systems with Tandem's t:slim X2 insulin delivery pump to provide options to simplify and personalize diabetes management. This powerful partnership will leverage Tandem's Control-IQ technology to predict glucose levels 30 minutes ahead and automatically adjust insulin.

Ypsomed and CamDiab

Geography: Europe (Not available in the U.S.)

Abbott is integrating its FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor with CamDiab's CamAPS FX mobile app and Ypsomed's mylife YpsoPump to implement an automated insulin delivery (AID) system. This system is now available in Germany and is the first AID powered by the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor.

*The FreeStyle LibreLink app is only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check our compatibility guide for more information about device compatibility before using the app.

This story was originally published on Dec. 22, 2022, and updated on Jan. 24, 2023.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BIGFOOT UNITY DIABETES MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

FREESTYLE LIBRE 2 AND FREESTYLE LIBRE 3 SYSTEMS

Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

WARNINGS/LIMITATIONS*:

The System must not be used with automated insulin dosing (AID) systems, including closed loop and insulin suspend systems. Remove the sensor before MRI, CT scan, X-ray, or diathermy treatment. Do not take high doses of vitamin C (more than 500 mg per day), as this may falsely raise your Sensor readings. Failure to use the System according to the instructions for use may result in missing a severe low blood glucose or high blood glucose event and/or making a treatment decision that may result in injury. If glucose alarms and readings from the System do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick blood glucose value to make diabetes treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate and contact Abbott Toll Free (855-632-8658) or visit * www.freestylelibre.us for detailed indications for use and safety information.

*Please refer to www.freestylelibre.us for the indications and important safety information.

BIGFOOT UNITY DIABETES MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Indications and Important Safety Information

The Bigfoot Unity Diabetes Management System is indicated for the management of diabetes in people ages 12 years and older. The Bigfoot Unity System provides glucose monitoring data via Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 integrated continuous glucose monitoring system. The system incorporates real-time alarm capabilities and is designed to replace blood-glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions, unless otherwise indicated. The device is intended to provide insulin dose information using the available glucose data to assist people with diabetes mellitus who use disposable pen-injectors for the self-injection of insulin in implementing health care provider recommended insulin dose regimens. The device is intended for single patient use only and requires a prescription. The Bigfoot Unity System is also intended to communicate autonomously with digitally connected medical devices where the patient manually controls therapy sessions.

A health care professional must provide appropriate settings for the device based on user specific criteria. It is not intended to be used by individuals who dose insulin in ½ unit increments, take multiple daily doses of long-acting insulin or take high doses of vitamin C (more than 500 mg per day).

