Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils January 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its January 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"We saw a slightly lower average CPM rate in January due to the typical seasonality which follows the holiday season," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "Coming into 2023, we've signed several new exclusive podcast advertising partnerships, and many are leveraging our Libsyn Auto Ads offering to augment their host-read program with programmatic ad revenue. We expect to roll out even more features soon to enable creators and advertisers to drive more value from podcasting with improved measurement, insights, and transparency."

The AdvertiseCast January 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of over 3,000 shows, including more than 225 exclusive podcasts.

For January 2023, the average CPM rate was $22.28 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is down approximately 5.5% compared to last month (December 2022 avg. CPM rate: $23.55) and has decreased year-over-year (January 2022 avg. CPM rate: $25.40).

The three highest CPM categories in January based on delivered advertising were:

Games & Hobbies: $28

Technology: $26

True Crime: $26

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Art, News, Fiction, and TV, which averaged in the low twenties in January.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

