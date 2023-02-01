Anzeige
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 1

TO: RNS
FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE:01 February 2023

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of 0.4 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date		09 February 2023
10 February 2023
28 February 2023


All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

