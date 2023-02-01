Mirador, Inc. announces the opening of Mirador Worldwide LTD in international business hub, Edinburgh, Scotland. In a continued effort to best serve its non-US clients, Mirador now has client service personnel on the ground to counsel these clients from a more convenient time zone. In addition to convenience, Edinburgh was chosen for its business-friendly resources and its thriving tech community, among other factors. In the final analysis, Edinburgh proved to be the perfect European fit for cutting-edge Mirador.

With excellent universities, expertise in scientific discovery, beauty, walkability, and location as one of Europe's chief cultural centers, Edinburgh has drawn a highly skilled workforce well-suited to work at one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

"In order for Mirador to continue to deliver exceptional client service, we have to have a shop in Europe," said Mirador CEO President Joseph Larizza. "We thoroughly looked into other sites, and I can say without hesitation that Edinburgh is where we need to be. Senior staff members willingly volunteered to relocate, we have hired our first Scotland-based employee and are actively recruiting additional talent."

"Having been with Mirador since 2020, I have experienced first-hand the growth of our company," said Sr. Associate, Reporting, Blake Johnson who is one of the first US-based employees to relocate to Scotland. "I know how important real-time availability is to our clients and am thrilled to be establishing the Mirador office in Scotland. It is exciting to be in this historic city, interacting with such smart and vibrant people."

Mirador is a best-in-class, tech-enabled, managed services partner to the wealth management industry. The company serves those who manage significant wealth: ultra/high net worth wealth advisors, families family offices, endowments, and foundations. Mirador specializes in financial reporting services, middle office services, technology solutions, and compensation management.

Mark Hallan, Director of Global Investment at Scottish Development International, said: "With its commitment to utilizing technology to serve the financial needs of its customers, Mirador, Inc's decision to open a business hub in Edinburgh is most welcome.

"Given our focus on innovation, world-class workforce, outstanding universities, and technological expertise, multi-national companies in the financial services sector continue to choose Scotland to support their global growth ambitions. When you combine this with the quality of life on offer in our beautiful country not to mention lower costs compared to other financial centres Scotland is a truly irresistible proposition to internationally-minded firms

Mirador started with one CT-based employee in 2015 and has grown to five office locations in the US and more than 160 employees and is now expanding its footprint in the United Kingdom. Mirador also has an office in Dublin, Ireland, which houses certain technical resources.

About Mirador, Inc.

Grounded in Wall Street and enabled by technology, Mirador, Inc. combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services, middle office services, and technology solutions and products for U/HNW investment portfolios. Through partnerships with leading technology platforms, Mirador's service offering creates insightful, consolidated, real-time views of all assets and liabilities -strategically constructed to identify opportunities and expose financial risks. Mirador's performance reporting experts drawn from family offices and wealth-management firms create true, ongoing partnerships with clients to ensure data integrity, cull new insights from the data, answer questions, and resolve inconsistencies. The firm supports the performance reporting requirements of family offices, wealth managers, endowments, and foundations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information about Mirador, please visit www.mirador.com or email info@mirador.com.

