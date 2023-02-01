Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2023 | 16:26
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Offers New Resources for Black-Owned Businesses This Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Skys the Limit:

In honor of Black History Month, SkysTheLimit.org highlights new mentorship and educational opportunities for entrepreneurs wishing to advance their business goals in 2023.

Featuring new digital downloads, a web series, and its proprietary Pathway to Business Ownership curriculum - among numerous other resources - the organization continues to explore new ways to help entrepreneurs thrive in 2023.

"Having advisors has helped me to control my ideas, creativity, and be more productive. Mentors have helped with accountability and helped me to draw a line between the gray areas and focus on the black and white," said Sky's the Limit community member and entrepreneur Angel Salter, Founder of Sweet Salts Bar and Co.

"The mentors have been amazing! Vanessa Hall and Rob Jacobs have really guided me in the areas of business strategy and business planning. They made me think outside the box and challenged me out of my comfort zone. I am so confident and extremely happy because my business is now structured and moving in the right direction," said Sky's the Limit entrepreneur and Ngozi Muoneke, Founder of Lamuon Group Ltd.

This February, Sky's the Limit is pleased to announce:

  • Episode 2 of its Limitless! web series will feature a virtual conversation with two inspiring Black female founders. Sky's the Limit entrepreneurs, Tiffany Nelson, Founder of Imagiread based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and De'Shera Benton, Founder of D. Milan Hospitality and Manager, Member Experience at Sky's the Limit will speak. Registration is available here.
  • More free sessions with Sky's the Limit mentors. Entrepreneurs can become members and tap into one-on-one virtual sessions through the Sky's the Limit platform and connect with seasoned mentors to help breakthrough and overcome business challenges.
  • Monthly funding opportunities. Entrepreneurs are invited to submit an online video pitch to qualify for various grant opportunities in February, and beyond. Grants typically start at $2500 and range up to $30,000.
  • New self-paced digital workbooks. Sky's the Limit is also giving away two new digital downloads entrepreneurs can use individually and to guide their work together with their mentors: Exploring Financial Freedom….for Yourself and Your Business and Build Off Your Successes to Achieve Your Dreams.

Membership is completely free for entrepreneurs and is available at SkysTheLimit.org.

Sky's the Limit entrepreneurs benefit from relationships with experienced mentors, many of whom come through skills-based volunteerism programs offered by their companies as part of their organization's commitment to social impact. Companies can engage their employees in skills-based volunteering at Sky's the Limit, with employees serving as mentors to support entrepreneurs on their business journeys. For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit https://www.skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship milestone training and tracking, and community-voted startup grants. SkyTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Skys the Limit on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Skys the Limit
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/skys-limit
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Skys the Limit

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737704/SkysTheLimitorg-Skys-the-Limit-Offers-New-Resources-for-Black-Owned-Businesses-This-Black-History-Month

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.