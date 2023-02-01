BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2023 third quarter, which ended December 31, 2022. Results include the addition of Garvey Corporation, which was acquired on December 1, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights (compared with prior year period)

Sales were up 7% to $230.4 million driven by improved volume and pricing; up 11% on a constant currency basis

Operating income increased 32% to $20.2 million on expanded gross margin and operating leverage driven by price, strong acquisition performance and higher volume

Solid operating performance drove net income growth of 22% to $12.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share; adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.72

Daily order rate up 3% sequentially to $215.0 million compared with the second quarter

Backlog of $329.1 million reflects 28% reduction in past due orders in quarter

Paid down $30.4 million in debt year-to-date; reduced net debt leverage ratio to 2.7x

David J. Wilson, President and CEO, commented, " We achieved solid sales growth as our team took steps to improve our customers' experience through reductions in past due backlog and improvements in lead times. We were also very pleased with sales and orders in Europe, which have held up well under our new leadership structure. Encouragingly, operating income grew by 32% on 7% higher sales. Importantly, we further reduced debt by $10 million in the quarter in line with our current capital allocation priorities as we continue to strengthen our balance sheet."

He added, " We are transforming Columbus McKinnon into a leading motion control enterprise for material handling. Our strategy pursues expansion in secular growth markets while leveraging the broader benefits associated with the megatrends of supply chain automation, industrial productivity and regionalization. We are expanding our technology offerings and market reach through innovation while continually exploring opportunities to selectively acquire new capabilities. We expect the Columbus McKinnon Business System to provide the discipline and processes to execute our plan. We believe our actions are improving the business and we remain optimistic regarding our ability to achieve our long-term financial objectives."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Sales

($ in millions) Q3 FY 23 Q3 FY 22 Change % Change Net sales $ 230.4 $ 216.1 $ 14.3 6.6 % U.S. sales $ 141.4 $ 128.7 $ 12.7 9.9 % % of total 61 % 60 % Non-U.S. sales $ 89.0 $ 87.4 $ 1.6 1.8 % % of total 39 % 40 %

For the quarter, sales increased $14.3 million, or 6.6%. The acquisition contributed $4.9 million in sales, of which $4.5 million was in the U.S. In the U.S., price improved $7.5 million, or 5.8%, and volume increased $0.7 million, or 0.6%. Outside the U.S., increased volume of $5.1 million, or 5.9%, price improvement of $4.4 million, or 5.1%, and $0.4 million of sales related to the acquisitions more than offset unfavorable foreign currency translation of $8.4M.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Operating Results

($ in millions) Q3 FY 23 Q3 FY 22 Change % Change Gross profit $ 82.0 $ 75.1 $ 6.9 9.3 % Gross margin 35.6 % 34.7 % 90 bps Adjusted gross profit* $ 82.0 $ 79.6 $ 2.4 3.0 % Adjusted gross margin* 35.6 % 36.7 % (110) bps Income from operations $ 20.2 $ 15.3 $ 4.9 31.8 % Operating margin 8.8 % 7.1 % 170 bps Adjusted income from operations* $ 23.5 $ 20.5 $ 3.0 14.6 % Adjusted operating margin* 10.2 % 9.5 % 70 bps Net income (loss) $ 12.0 $ 9.9 $ 2.1 21.6 % Net income (loss) margin 5.2 % 4.6 % 60 bps Diluted EPS $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.08 23.5 % Adjusted EPS* $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.12 20.0 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 34.0 $ 30.7 $ 3.3 10.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 14.7 % 14.2 % 50 bps

*Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables in this release regarding adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, and the reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.72 excludes amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.

The Company paid down $10 million in long term debt in the quarter and used $1 million in cash to repurchase 31,085 shares at an average price of $32.17 per share.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Columbus McKinnon expects fourth quarter fiscal 2023 sales of approximately $240 million to $250 million at current exchange rates. At the mid-point of this guidance range, the growth rate for the full year of fiscal 2023 is expected to be approximately 6% on a constant currency basis.

Mr. Wilson concluded, " We are encouraged with our prospects as we enter our fourth quarter and advance the transformation of Columbus McKinnon. We have several initiatives underway that will improve our customers' experience, strengthen our business, expand margins and drive further innovation. Importantly, we expect to continue delivering year-over-year growth despite a slowing economic environment as we advance our strategy to achieve our long-term financial objectives."

Teleconference/webcast

Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call and live webcast today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time, at which management will review the Company's financial results and strategy. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Columbus McKinnon's website at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal discussion.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 201-493-6780. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13735008. The telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call through Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Alternatively, an archived webcast of the call can be found on the Company's website and a transcript of the call will be posted there once available.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning expected growth, future sales and EBITDA margins, and future potential to deliver results; the execution of its strategy and further transformation of the Company with stronger growth, less cyclicality and higher margins, and achievement of certain goals. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the impact of supply chain challenges and inflation, the ability of the Company to scale the organization, achieve its financial targets including revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin, and to execute CMBS and the Core Growth Framework; global economic and business conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries including COVID-19; the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as current plans, estimates and beliefs. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

Financial tables follow.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Change Net sales $ 230,370 $ 216,088 6.6 % Cost of products sold 148,326 141,031 5.2 % Gross profit 82,044 75,057 9.3 % Gross profit margin 35.6 % 34.7 % Selling expenses 25,424 24,468 3.9 % % of net sales 11.0 % 11.3 % General and administrative expenses 25,143 25,144 - % % of net sales 10.9 % 11.6 % Research and development expenses 4,839 3,875 24.9 % % of net sales 2.1 % 1.8 % Amortization of intangibles 6,459 6,254 3.3 % Income from operations $ 20,179 $ 15,316 31.8 % Operating margin 8.8 % 7.1 % Interest and debt expense 7,303 4,375 66.9 % Investment (income) loss (574 ) (76 ) 655.3 % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (3,359 ) 512 (756.1 )% Other (income) expense, net 79 (455 ) (117.4 )% Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) $ 16,730 10,960 52.6 % Income tax expense (benefit) 4,701 1,066 341.0 % Net income (loss) $ 12,029 $ 9,894 21.6 % Average basic shares outstanding 28,626 28,469 0.6 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ 0.35 20.0 % Average diluted shares outstanding 28,778 28,840 (0.2 )% Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ 0.34 23.5 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.06

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Change Net sales $ 682,397 $ 653,187 4.5 % Cost of products sold 431,516 422,932 2.0 % Gross profit 250,881 230,255 9.0 % Gross profit margin 36.8 % 35.3 % Selling expenses 77,197 72,107 7.1 % % of net sales 11.3 % 11.0 % General and administrative expenses 68,441 78,495 (12.8 )% % of net sales 10.0 % 12.0 % Research and development expenses 15,429 11,283 36.7 % % of net sales 2.3 % 1.7 % Amortization of intangibles 19,442 18,648 4.3 % Income from operations 70,372 49,722 41.5 % Operating margin 10.3 % 7.6 % Interest and debt expense 20,274 14,774 37.2 % Cost of debt refinancing - 14,803 (100.0 )% Investment (income) loss 168 (624 ) (126.9 )% Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (1,152 ) 1,047 (210.0 )% Other (income) expense, net (1,999 ) (744 ) 168.7 % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 53,081 20,466 159.4 % Income tax expense (benefit) 18,547 2,632 604.7 % Net income (loss) 34,534 17,834 93.6 % Average basic shares outstanding 28,597 27,887 2.5 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 1.21 $ 0.64 89.1 % Average diluted shares outstanding 28,767 28,255 1.8 % Diluted income (loss) per share $ 1.20 $ 0.63 90.5 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.12

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31,

2022 March 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,520 $ 115,390 Trade accounts receivable $ 146,909 $ 147,515 Inventories $ 200,650 $ 172,139 Prepaid expenses and other $ 34,529 $ 31,545 Total current assets $ 463,608 $ 466,589 Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 94,438 $ 97,926 Goodwill $ 642,430 $ 648,849 Other intangibles, net $ 367,659 $ 390,788 Marketable securities $ 10,207 $ 10,294 Deferred taxes on income $ 1,574 $ 2,313 Other assets $ 69,516 $ 68,948 Total assets $ 1,649,432 $ 1,685,707 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 70,603 $ 90,881 Accrued liabilities $ 104,233 $ 118,187 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 40,596 $ 40,551 Total current liabilities $ 215,432 $ 249,619 Term loan and finance lease obligations $ 440,916 $ 470,675 Other non-current liabilities $ 182,203 $ 192,610 Total liabilities $ 838,551 $ 912,904 Shareholders' equity: Common stock $ 286 $ 285 Treasury stock $ (1,001 ) $ - Additional paid-in capital $ 512,418 $ 506,074 Retained earnings $ 346,868 $ 316,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (47,690 ) $ (49,899 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 810,881 $ 772,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,649,432 $ 1,685,707

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED (In thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 34,534 $ 17,834 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization $ 31,380 $ 31,245 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance $ (783 ) $ (1,940 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments, and other $ 347 $ (390 ) Stock-based compensation $ 7,039 $ 8,485 Amortization of deferred financing costs $ 1,291 $ 1,274 Cost of debt refinancing $ - $ 14,803 Loss (gain) on hedging instruments $ (598 ) $ 682 Gain on sale of building $ (232 ) $ (375 ) Loss on retirement of fixed asset $ 175 $ - Non-cash lease expense $ 5,814 $ 5,936 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable $ (1,401 ) $ 3,931 Inventories $ (31,701 ) $ (42,215 ) Prepaid expenses and other $ 4,905 $ (5,544 ) Other assets $ (232 ) $ (298 ) Trade accounts payable $ (18,756 ) $ (4,229 ) Accrued liabilities $ (7,498 ) $ 2,608 Non-current liabilities $ (7,382 ) $ (8,080 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 16,902 $ 23,727 Investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities $ 2,650 $ 3,441 Purchases of marketable securities $ (3,121 ) $ (6,357 ) Capital expenditures $ (9,511 ) $ (9,506 ) Proceeds from sale of building, net of transaction costs $ 373 $ 461 Proceeds from insurance reimbursement $ - $ 482 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired $ (1,616 ) $ (539,778 ) Dividend received from equity method investment $ 313 $ 324 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities $ (10,912 ) $ (550,933 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock $ 704 $ 2,520 Purchases of treasury stock $ (1,001 ) $ - Repayment of debt $ (30,402 ) $ (467,725 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt $ - $ 725,000 Proceeds from equity offering $ - $ 207,000 Fees related to debt and equity offering $ - $ (26,184 ) Cash inflows from hedging activities $ 18,422 $ 13,234 Cash outflows from hedging activities $ (17,958 ) $ (13,687 ) Payment of dividends $ (6,006 ) $ (4,852 ) Other $ (1,398 ) $ (2,054 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities $ (37,639 ) $ 433,252 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (2,221 ) $ (1,474 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (33,870 ) $ (95,428 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year $ 115,640 $ 202,377 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 81,770 $ 106,949

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q3 FY 2023 Sales Bridge Quarter To Date Year To Date ($ in millions) $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Fiscal 2022 Sales $ 216.1 $ 653.2 Acquisition 4.9 2.3 % 22.4 3.4 % Volume 5.9 2.7 % 0.7 0.1 % Pricing 11.9 5.5 % 32.5 5.0 % Foreign currency translation (8.4 ) (3.9 )% (26.4 ) (4.0 )% Total change $ 14.3 6.6 % $ 29.2 4.5 % Fiscal 2023 Sales $ 230.4 $ 682.4

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q3 FY 2023 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter To Date Year To Date Fiscal 2022 Gross Profit $ 75.1 $ 230.3 Price, net of material cost inflation 5.9 13.4 Acquisition 1.9 9.5 Prior year acquisition inventory step-up expense 0.5 3.5 Prior year product liability settlement 2.9 2.9 Sales volume and mix 0.5 2.0 Prior year business realignment costs 0.7 1.6 Product liability 0.7 0.7 Prior year acquisition integration costs - 0.5 Prior year acquisition amortization of backlog 0.5 0.5 Tariffs (0.2 ) 0.1 Productivity, net of other cost changes (3.7 ) (4.6 ) Foreign currency translation (2.8 ) (9.5 ) Total change 6.9 20.6 Fiscal 2023 Gross Profit $ 82.0 $ 250.9

U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 23 63 64 60 63 250 FY 22 63 64 61 63 251

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data - UNAUDITED December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in millions) Backlog $ 329.1 $ 327.8 $ 309.1 $ 294.7 Long-term backlog Expected to ship beyond 3 months $ 164.7 $ 161.2 $ 135.2 $ 116.3 Long-term backlog as % of total backlog 50.0 % 49.2 % 43.7 % 39.5 % Trade accounts receivable Days sales outstanding 58.0 days 55.1 days 53.0 days 50.6 days Inventory turns per year (based on cost of products sold) 3.0 turns 3.0 turns 3.9 turns 3.3 turns Days' inventory 121.0 days 121.0 days 93.6 days 111.4 days Trade accounts payable Days payables outstanding 52.6 days 59.4 days 58.7 days 56.9 days Working capital as a % of sales (2) 22.1 % 20.8 % 15.5 % 15.2 % Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 10.8 $ 17.3 $ 25.2 $ 5.8 Capital expenditures $ 4.2 $ 2.3 $ 3.6 $ 2.8 Free cash flow (1) $ 6.5 $ 15.0 $ 21.6 $ 3.0 Debt to total capitalization percentage 37.3 % 38.5 % 39.8 % 41.1 % Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization 33.0 % 33.9 % 33.9 % 35.7 %

(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as free cash flow, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements. Components may not add due to rounding. (2) December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 figures exclude the impact of the acquisition of Garvey. December 31, 2021 figure excludes the impact of the acquisition of Dorner.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 82,044 $ 75,057 $ 250,881 $ 230,255 Add back (deduct): Business realignment costs - 692 - 1,606 Product Liability Settlement - 2,850 - 2,850 Acquisition inventory step-up expense - 515 - 3,496 Acquisition amortization of backlog - 450 - 450 Acquisition integration costs - - - 521 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 82,044 $ 79,564 $ 250,881 $ 239,178 Sales $ 230,370 $ 216,088 $ 682,397 $ 653,187 Add back: Acquisition amortization of backlog - 450 - 450 Non-GAAP sales $ 230,370 $ 216,538 $ 682,397 $ 653,637 Gross margin - GAAP 35.6 % 34.7 % 36.8 % 35.3 % Adjusted gross margin - Non-GAAP 35.6 % 36.7 % 36.8 % 36.6 %

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's gross profit to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 GAAP income from operations $ 20,179 $ 15,316 $ 70,372 $ 49,722 Add back (deduct): Acquisition deal and integration costs 338 370 443 10,244 Acquisition inventory step-up expense - 515 - 3,496 Product liability settlement - 2,850 - 2,850 Business realignment costs 1,401 964 4,292 2,787 Garvey contingent consideration 1,230 - 1,230 - Headquarter relocation costs 315 - 315 - Acquisition amortization of backlog - 450 - 450 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 23,463 $ 20,465 $ 76,652 $ 69,549 Sales $ 230,370 $ 216,088 $ 682,397 $ 653,187 Add back: Acquisition amortization of backlog - 450 - 450 Non-GAAP sales $ 230,370 $ 216,538 $ 682,397 $ 653,637 Operating margin - GAAP 8.8 % 7.1 % 10.3 % 7.6 % Adjusted operating margin - Non-GAAP 10.2 % 9.5 % 11.2 % 10.6 %

Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's income from operations to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 GAAP net income (loss) 12,029 9,894 34,534 17,834 Add back (deduct): Amortization of intangibles 6,459 6,254 19,442 18,648 Cost of debt refinancing - - - 14,803 Acquisition deal and integration costs 338 370 443 10,244 Acquisition inventory step-up expense - 515 - 3,496 Product liability settlement - 2,850 - 2,850 Business realignment costs 1,401 964 4,292 2,787 Garvey contingent consideration 1,230 - 1,230 - Headquarter relocation costs 315 - 315 - Acquisition amortization of backlog - 450 - 450 Normalize tax rate to 22% (1) (1,123 ) (3,854 ) 1,210 (13,592 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income 20,649 17,443 61,466 57,520 Average diluted shares outstanding 28,778 28,840 28,767 28,255 Diluted income (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 1.20 $ 0.63 Diluted income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 2.14 $ 2.04

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangible assets, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies. The Company believes that representing adjusted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company's strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 12,029 $ 9,894 $ 34,534 $ 17,834 Add back (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) 4,701 1,066 18,547 2,632 Interest and debt expense 7,303 4,375 20,274 14,774 Investment (income) loss (574 ) (76 ) 168 (624 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (3,359 ) 512 (1,152 ) 1,047 Other (income) expense, net 79 (455 ) (1,999 ) (744 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 10,487 10,276 31,380 31,245 Cost of Debt Refinancing - - - 14,803 Acquisition deal and integration costs 338 370 443 10,244 Acquisition inventory step-up expense - 515 - 3,496 Product liability settlement - 2,850 - 2,850 Business realignment costs 1,401 964 4,292 2,787 Garvey contingent consideration 1,230 - 1,230 - Headquarter relocation costs 315 - 315 - Acquisition amortization of backlog - 450 - 450 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 33,950 $ 30,741 $ 108,032 $ 100,794 Sales $ 230,370 $ 216,088 $ 682,397 $ 653,187 Add back: Acquisition amortization of backlog - 450 - 450 Non-GAAP sales $ 230,370 $ 216,538 $ 682,397 $ 653,637 Net income (loss) margin - GAAP 5.2 % 4.6 % 5.1 % 2.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non-GAAP 14.7 % 14.2 % 15.8 % 15.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.

