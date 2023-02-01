Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.: Dr. Joseph E. Eid, Who Led Merck's Pioneering Clinical Development of KEYTRUDA®, joins Dragonfly Therapeutics as President of R&D

Dr. Eid joins Dragonfly after 20 years of clinical development experience at Roche, Merck and BMS including as team leader at Merck in the Pembrolizumab (anti-PD-1 antibody) first in human trial leading to registration of KEYTRUDA®. He will be responsible for all aspects of clinical development and research at the Company.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe to Dragonfly," said Bill Haney, Co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly. "Joe's world-class immunotherapy drug development experience will be critical as we rapidly advance our three wholly-owned immunotherapy candidates in the clinic, including our Phase 2 HER2-targeting and Phase 1 EGFR-targeting TriNKETsTM, and our novel interleukin-12 (IL-12) cytokine investigational immunotherapy, currently in Phase 1 dose escalation. Joe's track record in building clinical teams and creatively and effectively accelerating first in class clinical trials is impressive - and he is joining Dragonfly at a transformative time for us. "

"I am excited to join Dragonfly as its novel NK cell engaging and cytokine immunotherapies reach therapeutic dose levels in patients," said Dr. Eid. "At Merck I helped pioneer Pembrolizumab clinical development, which has been game changing for cancer patients. At Dragonfly I will be passionate about bringing the company's rich portfolio of next generation of immune-engagers to patients with cancers and other debilitating diseases who desperately need new treatments."

Dr. Joseph E. Eid is a physician, board certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine. In his 20 year career in clinical development, Joe has contributed to a number of leading therapies from early clinical stages through approval. In addition to his years at Merck, Joe also served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Medical Affairs at BMS, as well as a leader in Oncology Clinical Research at Roche Pharmacuticals.

Joe received his medical degree from St. Joseph University School of Medicine in Beirut, Lebanon. He completed his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS), and then served as Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Departments of Medicine and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and maintained a clinic for over 20 years.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel bispecific antibody technology to harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. In addition to its wholly owned clinical assets, Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly owned preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform as well as productive collaborations with Merck, AbbVie, Gilead and Bristol Myers Squibb in a broad range of disease areas.

