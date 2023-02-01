Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2023 | 16:38
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Launches First Casa in Mongolia; Donates $15,000 to Veloo Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release picture

The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) launched its first Casa in Mongolia and donated $15,000 USD to Veloo Foundation's "Children of the Peak" Kindergarten, the new Casa Herbalife Nutrition Partner.

"Our team is happy that the Casa Herbalife program is launching in Mongolia.," said Denzen G., representative of Herbalife Nutrition Company in Mongolia. "We are donating $15,000 to the Veloo Foundation, and we plan to gradually increase our donation in the future. It is important for any organization to realize its social responsibility and organize campaigns aimed at the public and help others."

With the donation, the Veloo Foundation will upgrade the kitchen equipment of the "Children of the Peak-1" kindergarten, create a comfortable environment, and provide children with healthy and nutritious food.

"The kindergarten is located in a remote district where the standard of living is low," said Dorjpalam N., Executive Director of Veloo Foundation. "There are many children who have no firewood during the winter, no food, and are locked up to stay home alone. That was the reason to build our first kindergarten there. We are very grateful for the support of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation and look forward to developing our new partnership and fulfilling our shared goal of meeting the vital needs of children."

Learn more about how you can also help improve the lives of children and communities around the world.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/herbalife-nutrition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737707/Herbalife-Nutrition-Foundation-Launches-First-Casa-in-Mongolia-Donates-15000-to-Veloo-Foundation

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
