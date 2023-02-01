WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today released financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

"Dynatrace delivered another strong quarter, beating expectations across the board and demonstrating the durability of our business model that supports a balance of growth and profitability," said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. "The secular tailwinds of digital transformation and particularly cloud modernization are driving an explosion in data, making observability increasingly mandatory across all industries as companies look to realize greater value from their IT spend. We remain focused on driving innovation to meet customers' evolving needs, managing the business prudently, and investing thoughtfully in strategic priorities."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 and Other Recent Business Highlights:

All growth rates are compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights:

Total ARR of $1,163 million, Adjusted ARR growth of 29% year-over-year

Total Revenue of $297 million, up 29% on a constant currency basis

Subscription Revenue of $279 million, up 29% on a constant currency basis

Operating Income of $34 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $81 million

EPS of $0.05 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, both on a dilutive basis

Business Highlights:

Analyst and Customer recognition: Dynatrace was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), Q4 2022 report with the top scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories. In addition, Dynatrace is a Leader in the Gartner® 2022 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability1. In the last quarter, we were also named a Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring and Observability2. We are the only provider with Industry and Customer recognition in this market.

Expanded partnerships: Dynatrace is working closely with ten strategic Global System Integrators (GSIs) to help customers digitally transform their businesses and reduce cloud complexity. We continue to see a robust technical readiness investment from our key strategic GSIs resulting in over 500 individuals trained or certified on the Dynatrace platform. We are beginning to see early traction with these partnerships, including a recent seven-figure deal in Latin America. And as more workloads move to the cloud, we continue to gain leverage from the frictionless go-to-market motion of our hyperscaler relationships. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, business transacted through these partners, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft, is more than 1.6x compared to the same period last year.

Ongoing platform expansion: We expanded the Dynatrace Grail data lakehouse to power business analytics. This builds on existing support for log analytics and management and is designed to drive accurate, reliable, and cost-effective automation and analytics covering a wide range of business use cases, including order fulfillment, customer service activation, and the impact on revenue from new digital services.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Key Operating Metric: Annualized recurring revenue $ 1,162,591 $ 929,906 Year-over-Year Increase 25 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency 28 % Adjusted ARR Growth 29 % Revenue: Total revenue $ 297,456 $ 240,766 Year-over-Year Increase 24 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 29 % Subscription revenue $ 279,152 $ 226,290 Year-over-Year Increase 23 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 29 % GAAP Financial Measures: GAAP operating income $ 33,887 $ 21,215 GAAP operating margin 11 % 9 % GAAP net income $ 15,026 $ 14,587 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 GAAP share outstanding - diluted 291,228 291,845 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 61,962 $ 60,844 Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 80,653 $ 61,102 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 27 % 25 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 73,469 $ 52,020 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 291,228 291,845 Free Cash Flow (*) $ 57,574 $ 56,688

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website https://ir.dynatrace.com/.

Financial Outlook

Since March 31, 2022, Dynatrace has seen an incremental strengthening of the U.S. dollar resulting in a foreign exchange ("FX") headwind in fiscal 2023. Total FY23 FX impact on a constant currency basis is expected to be approximately $30 million on ARR, down from prior quarter expectations of approximately $60 million. Total FY23 FX impact is expected to be approximately $45 million on Revenue, down from prior quarter expectations of approximately $60 million.

Growth rates for Adjusted ARR, Total revenue, and Subscription revenue are presented in constant currency in the table below to provide better visibility into the underlying growth of the business.

Based on information available, as of February 1, 2023, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and updating guidance for full year fiscal 2023 as follows:

(In millions, except per share data) Q4 Fiscal 2023 Guidance Total revenue $304 - $307 As reported 20% - 22% Constant currency 24% - 25% Subscription revenue $285 - $287 As reported 21% - 22% Constant currency 24% - 25% Non-GAAP operating income $71.5 - $73.5 Non-GAAP operating margin 24% Non-GAAP net income $65 - $67 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.22 - $0.23 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 293 - 294 (In millions, except per share data) Current Guidance Fiscal 2023 Prior Guidance Fiscal 2023 Guidance Change at Midpoint* Total ARR $1,216 - $1,221 $1,164 - $1,172 $51 As reported 22% - 23% 17% - 18% 500 bps Constant currency 25% 23% - 24% 200 bps Adjusted ARR growth 26% 24% 200 bps Total revenue $1,148 - $1,151 $1,119 - $1,126 $27 As reported 24% 20% - 21% 300 bps Constant currency 28% - 28.5% 27% 150 bps Subscription revenue $1,075 - $1,077 $1,047 - $1,052 $27 As reported 24% 20% - 21% 300 bps Constant currency 28% - 28.5% 27% 150 bps Non-GAAP operating income $285 - $287 $273 - $279 $10 Non-GAAP operating margin 25% 24.5% 50 bps Non-GAAP net income $255 - $257 $237.5 - $242.5 $16 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.87 - $0.88 $0.81 - $0.83 $0.06 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 292 - 293 292 - 293 0 Free cash flow $315 - $321 $308 - $321 $4 Free cash flow margin 27.5% - 28% 27.5%- 28.5% -25 bps *Changes in our guidance for ARR and Revenue metrics are rounded to the nearest 50 bps

Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of the end of December.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue "ARR" is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Adjusted ARR is defined as ARR excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations that occurred over the trailing twelve month period. This calculation also excludes the headwind associated with the Dynatrace® perpetual license ARR that rolled off in the trailing twelve month period.

Adjusted ARR Growth is defined as year-over-year growth in Adjusted ARR divided by ARR as reported.

Dynatrace® Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform. Effective the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, we began to exclude the headwind associated with the Dynatrace perpetual license ARR given diminishing impact of perpetual license ARR. We believe that eliminating the perpetual license headwind will result in a Net Expansion Rate metric that better reflects Dynatrace's ability to expand existing customer relationships. We present Dynatrace® net expansion rate on a constant currency basis to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world's largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2023, and statements regarding future customer requirements, product innovation, the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, the effect on our business of general economic and financial market conditions, a potential downturn in or instability of general economic conditions including currency fluctuations, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, business intelligence and analytics and application security, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies, our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel, the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed on May 26, 2022 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

___________________________

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, June 2022.

2 Gartner, Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, 30 November 2022.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 279,152 $ 226,290 $ 790,016 $ 635,411 License - 2 - 52 Service 18,304 14,474 54,039 41,397 Total revenue 297,456 240,766 844,055 676,860 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 36,891 28,284 105,393 80,401 Cost of service 15,044 12,232 46,264 32,921 Amortization of acquired technology 3,889 3,944 11,669 11,638 Total cost of revenue 55,824 44,460 163,326 124,960 Gross profit 241,632 196,306 680,729 551,900 Operating expenses: Research and development 53,411 40,876 153,800 113,509 Sales and marketing 111,524 94,033 321,208 260,816 General and administrative 36,242 32,643 112,637 91,254 Amortization of other intangibles 6,573 7,539 19,719 22,618 Restructuring and other (5 ) - (15 ) 25 Total operating expenses 207,745 175,091 607,349 488,222 Income from operations 33,887 21,215 73,380 63,678 Interest expense, net (4,787 ) (2,450 ) (7,475 ) (7,958 ) Other income (expense), net 1,617 (1,357 ) (1,847 ) (1,345 ) Income before income taxes 30,717 17,408 64,058 54,375 Income tax expense (15,691 ) (2,821 ) (36,392 ) (2,853 ) Net income $ 15,026 $ 14,587 $ 27,666 $ 51,522 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 287,957 284,722 287,120 283,773 Diluted 291,228 291,845 290,803 290,895 UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 4,285 $ 3,405 $ 13,410 $ 9,542 Research and development 11,057 5,908 29,339 15,331 Sales and marketing 13,385 9,267 37,399 26,487 General and administrative 6,777 8,543 24,705 20,590 Total share-based compensation $ 35,504 $ 27,123 $ 104,853 $ 71,950

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 422,451 $ 462,967 Accounts receivable, net 304,411 350,666 Deferred commissions, current 71,001 62,601 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,034 72,188 Total current assets 830,897 948,422 Property and equipment, net 50,528 45,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 68,730 58,849 Goodwill 1,281,507 1,281,876 Other intangible assets, net 74,073 105,736 Deferred tax assets, net 23,726 28,106 Deferred commissions, non-current 69,150 63,435 Other assets 15,268 9,615 Total assets $ 2,413,879 $ 2,541,310 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,687 $ 22,715 Accrued expenses, current 154,081 141,556 Deferred revenue, current 647,259 688,554 Operating lease liabilities, current 14,990 12,774 Total current liabilities 831,017 865,599 Deferred revenue, non-current 25,778 25,783 Accrued expenses, non-current 30,449 19,409 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 59,589 52,070 Deferred tax liabilities 23 85 Long-term debt, net - 273,918 Total liabilities 946,856 1,236,864 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 288,961,064 and 286,053,276 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 289 286 Additional paid-in capital 1,929,940 1,792,197 Accumulated deficit (433,682 ) (461,348 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,524 ) (26,689 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,467,023 1,304,446 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,413,879 $ 2,541,310

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - In thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,666 $ 51,522 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 9,012 7,788 Amortization 31,566 34,682 Share-based compensation 104,853 71,950 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,925 - Other 5,171 2,906 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 40,314 (22,362 ) Deferred commissions (17,198 ) (19,581 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 29,616 (17,508 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 19,365 10,987 Operating leases, net (36 ) 683 Deferred revenue (21,796 ) 41,545 Net cash provided by operating activities 234,458 162,612 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (15,625 ) (11,768 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (13,195 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,625 ) (24,963 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loans (281,125 ) (90,000 ) Debt issuance costs (1,949 ) - Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 17,806 13,913 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,102 23,650 Equity repurchases (15 ) (51 ) Net cash used in financing activities (250,181 ) (52,488 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (9,168 ) (1,400 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (40,516 ) 83,761 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 462,967 324,962 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 422,451 $ 408,723

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP Share-based compensation Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 55,824 $ (4,285 ) $ (114 ) $ (3,889 ) $ - $ 47,536 Gross profit 241,632 4,285 114 3,889 - 249,920 Gross margin 81 % 84 % Research and development 53,411 (11,057 ) (329 ) - - 42,025 Sales and marketing 111,524 (13,385 ) (297 ) - - 97,842 General and administrative 36,242 (6,777 ) (68 ) - 3 29,400 Amortization of other intangibles 6,573 - - (6,573 ) - - Restructuring and other (5 ) - - - 5 - Operating income $ 33,887 $ 35,504 $ 808 $ 10,462 $ (8 ) $ 80,653 Operating margin 11 % 27 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Share-based compensation Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 44,460 $ (3,405 ) $ (149 ) $ (3,944 ) $ - $ 36,962 Gross profit 196,306 3,405 149 3,944 - 203,804 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 40,876 (5,908 ) (493 ) - - 34,475 Sales and marketing 94,033 (9,267 ) (511 ) - - 84,255 General and administrative 32,643 (8,543 ) (124 ) - (4 ) 23,972 Amortization of other intangibles 7,539 - - (7,539 ) - - Restructuring and other - - - - - - Operating income $ 21,215 $ 27,123 $ 1,277 $ 11,483 $ 4 $ 61,102 Operating margin 9 % 25 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 15,026 $ 14,587 Income tax expense 15,691 2,821 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (9,080 ) (7,093 ) Interest expense, net 4,787 2,450 Cash received from (paid for) interest, net 1,896 (1,989 ) Share-based compensation 35,504 27,123 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 808 1,277 Amortization of other intangibles 6,573 7,539 Amortization of acquired technology 3,889 3,944 Transaction, restructuring, and other (8 ) 4 (Gain) loss on currency translation (1,617 ) 1,357 Non-GAAP net income $ 73,469 $ 52,020 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 287,957 284,722 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 291,228 291,845 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 287,957 284,722 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 291,228 291,845 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.18 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Free Cash Flow ("FCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 61,962 $ 60,844 Purchase of property and equipment (4,388 ) (4,156 ) FCF $ 57,574 $ 56,688

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP Share-based compensation Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 163,326 $ (13,410 ) $ (526 ) $ (11,669 ) $ (380 ) $ 137,341 Gross profit 680,729 13,410 526 11,669 380 706,714 Gross margin 81 % 84 % Research and development 153,800 (29,339 ) (1,259 ) - - 123,202 Sales and marketing 321,208 (37,399 ) (1,195 ) - - 282,614 General and administrative 112,637 (24,705 ) (510 ) - (380 ) 87,042 Amortization of other intangibles 19,719 - - (19,719 ) - - Restructuring and other (15 ) - - - 15 - Operating income $ 73,380 $ 104,853 $ 3,490 $ 31,388 $ 745 $ 213,856 Operating margin 9 % 25 % Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Share-based compensation Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 124,960 $ (9,542 ) $ (916 ) $ (11,638 ) $ - $ 102,864 Gross profit 551,900 9,542 916 11,638 - 573,996 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 113,509 (15,331 ) (1,620 ) - - 96,558 Sales and marketing 260,816 (26,487 ) (1,881 ) - - 232,448 General and administrative 91,254 (20,590 ) (578 ) - (1,206 ) 68,880 Amortization of other intangibles 22,618 - - (22,618 ) - - Restructuring and other 25 - - - (25 ) - Operating income $ 63,678 $ 71,950 $ 4,995 $ 34,256 $ 1,231 $ 176,110 Operating margin 9 % 26 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 27,666 $ 51,522 Income tax expense 36,392 2,853 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (23,454 ) (20,346 ) Interest expense, net 7,475 7,958 Cash paid for interest, net (637 ) (6,549 ) Share-based compensation 104,853 71,950 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 3,490 4,995 Amortization of other intangibles 19,719 22,618 Amortization of acquired technology 11,669 11,638 Transaction, restructuring, and other 745 1,231 Loss on currency translation 1,847 1,345 Non-GAAP net income $ 189,765 $ 149,215 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 287,120 283,773 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,803 290,895 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 287,120 283,773 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,803 290,895 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.18 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.66 $ 0.53 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.51 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Free Cash Flow ("FCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 234,458 $ 162,612 Purchase of property and equipment (15,625 ) (11,768 ) FCF $ 218,833 $ 150,844

