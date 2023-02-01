Aurox Holdings Inc.: Aurox Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

The Company seeks to raise capital from the public through tZERO Markets' crowdfunding platform

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Aurox Holdings, Inc. ("Aurox"), a leading DeFI-focused software development company, is announcing the launch of its crowdfunding campaign, which is open to everyone, not just insiders and venture capital firms. You do not need to be an accredited investor to participate in the campaign.

Aurox plans to use the funds from this campaign to continue product development and marketing to expand its trader user base. The new crowdfunding campaign follows Aurox's release of our new web3 wallet extension, which is intended to compete directly with MetaMask for crypto wallet users.

Aurox's crowdfunding campaign is launched under Regulation CF. Regulation CF permits companies like Aurox to raise capital from the public through an SEC-registered intermediary like tZERO Markets.

To learn more and participate in the campaign, go to: tZERO.com.

"Aurox has always put its community first - and this investment round continues that commitment," said Aurox CEO, Giorgi Khazaradze. "This is our community's opportunity to benefit from the next growth area in crypto - bringing DeFi to the masses. Our community already loves our trading terminal and web3 wallet - and now they can invest in our mission to bring safe, simple, secure De-Fi to the masses."

If you would like to learn more about Aurox's crowdfunding campaign, you can learn all of the details on the campaign page at tZERO.com.

"We are excited to partner with Aurox on their crowdfunding campaign, which gives everyday investors the opportunity to be a part of an innovative DeFi company," said tZERO CEO David Goone. "Our platform is dedicated to democratizing access to alternative assets and this campaign aligns perfectly with that mission."

Contact:

John Collins

pr@getaurox.com

ABOUT AUROX

Aurox is a leading crypto software ecosystem - offering traders, investors and institutions a suite of tools that make DeFi easy. Today, an estimated 70,000 crypto traders trust Aurox. Co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze, Ziga Naglic, and Taraz Andreyevich in 2020, Aurox launched its free trading terminal, an all-in-one platform that integrates 50+ exchanges, 100,000 pairs, advanced market trend indicators and real-time data that help crypto traders make better decisions. The company released its web3 wallet in 2022, offering users industry-leading security, a simplified user experience and a first-of-its-kind rewards and loyalty program. For more info, visit: https://getaurox.com/.

ABOUT tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

ABOUT tZERO MARKETS

tZERO Markets, LLC is a SEC-registered broker dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. More information about tZERO Markets may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

INVESTOR NOTICE

Crowdfunded securities are generally offered by early-stage companies and investors should be prepared to lose some or all of their investment. Investors should read all of the risks and disclosures prior to making any investment decisions.

Future transactions and results are impossible to predict. Opinions and estimates offered in this presentation constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market trends, which are based on current market conditions. This presentation may include forward-looking statements that represent opinions, estimates, projections and forecasts, which may not be realized. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We believe the information provided herein is reliable, as of the date hereof. Therefore, the recipient of this document is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The recipient is further cautioned that the Company does not expect to update or otherwise revise this document.

Securities are offered through tZERO Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Neither tZERO Markets, LLC, nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication through herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments in early-stage companies are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Crowdfunding may not be appropriate for every investor. Any discussion of liquidity is purely speculative. Offers to sell, or the solicitations of offers to buy any security can only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. Investors should conduct their own due diligence, and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss.

SOURCE: Aurox Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737621/Aurox-Launches-Crowdfunding-Campaign