Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
01.02.23
08:01 Uhr
2,930 Euro
+0,010
+0,34 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9503,00017:39
Actusnews Wire
01.02.2023 | 17:23
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: Jeffinho joins OL until 30 June 2027 - Jeff Reine-Adelaïde loaned to Troyes and Julian Pollersbeck to Lorient



Lyon, 1 February 2023


Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce that Brazilian striker Jeffinho, currently with Botafogo, has signed with OL for four-and-a-half seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2027. The amount of the transfer is €10 million plus potential incentives of up to €2.5 million, based on the club's performance and the player's participation.

Trained at the Pelé Academia, the training academy of the Resende club that has been an OL partner since 2019, Jeffinho joined the club's professional side in 2020 and made his first appearances in the championship of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

A year later, well known for his speed and dynamic style of play, among other things, Jeffinho was loaned to Sociedade Esportiva do Gama, before returning to Resende and then signing with Botafogo, a member of the Eagle Football group owned by John Textor. Jeffinho has rapidly become a key player on the Botafogo squad, alongside two former OL players, Fernando Marçal and Rafael, who have nothing but praise for him.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have successfully completed this transfer, thereby strengthening its partnership with Resende and Botafogo.

Having just turned 23, Jeffinho is the 23rd Brazilian player in OL's history, demonstrating the strong ties between OL and Brazil.

Jeffinho said, " OL is very popular in Brazil, so when I heard that the club was interested in me, I didn't think twice; I was thrilled. I hope to help Olympique Lyonnais return to the top and win titles."

Separately, Jeff Reine Adélaïde and Julian Pollersbeck have been loaned to Troyes and Lorient, respectively, until 30 June 2023, with no purchase option.



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW9rZpttaGzHnJ6aZZhnaWlrnJuVkmWUmWmelpaaZZjJnHJnxmaUaZnGZnBpmGlu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78348-olg-010223-arrivee-de-jeffinho-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.