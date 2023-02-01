DJ Dexalot Launches First Hybrid DeFi Subnet on Avalanche

Dexalot's novel infrastructure enables users to access a decentralized trading protocol with a centralized exchange experience

St. Petersburg, Florida | February 01, 2023 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Dexalot has launched on an Avalanche Subnet, marking a new milestone in the evolution of decentralized trading protocols.

The Dexalot Subnet aims to replicate the user experience of a CEX without compromising on decentralization and transparency. Its team has spent months building and refining its application using the Avalanche Fuji test network to deliver an on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) with low transaction fees, and support across spot trading pairs.

The Subnet is a key pillar of Dexalot's dual-chain application. Users deposit and withdraw assets through the Dexalot application on the Avalanche C-Chain, and then trade on the Dexalot Subnet. Communication between the Mainnet and Subnet occurs through generic message passing using high-end cross-chain communication protocols. This enables DeFi users to trade with confidence without surrendering custody of their assets, and may reduce slippage in trade execution.

"By utilizing both the host chain and exchange chain, we have optimized Dexalot for speed, safety and above all, experience," says Co-Founder and CTO Cengiz Dincoglu. "We are looking forward to introducing DeFi traders to the Subnet on the Avalanche network, and to further differentiating our platform from other centralized and decentralized exchanges in the market."

According to the Dexalot team, its unique design "establishes a base for expanding to other host chains to further DeFi mass adoption." The innovative Subnet implementation is said to represent a foundation for multiple ecosystem interoperabilities to be created on top of, and around, Dexalot.

As well as launching its long-awaited Subnet, Dexalot has confirmed that it will commence a new Incentive Program on the same date. The Dexalot Incentive Program (DIP) will give away up to 4.8 million USDALOT tokens over the coming months (worth USD1,602,618 at today's prices). To be eligible for rewards, all users have to do is connect their wallet, deposit tokens such as ALOT, AVAX, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and start trading.

In anticipation of the Subnet launch, Dexalot has conducted two campaigns, Stake2theSubnet and Trade2theSubnet, to engage and educate its growing community of validators and delegators.

About Dexalot

Dexalot is a revolutionary decentralized exchange aiming at bringing the traditional centralized exchange look and feel to a decentralized on-chain application. The Avalanche-powered Central Limit Order Book DEX represents an inclusive and transparent environment where Dexalot users can trade crypto securely and efficiently, with no slippage or custody risk.

