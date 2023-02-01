FnF Research: Global Report on Seborrheic Dermatitis Market Size & Share Worth USD 5 billion, to Record a 11.1% CAGR by 2030 | Seborrheic Dermatitis Industry Trends, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast by FnF

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global seborrheic dermatitis market size was worth around USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.1% between 2022 and 2030.





Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: Overview

Seborrheic dermatitis is a non-serious medical condition that does not cause significant harm to the infected person. It is an extremely common and non-contagious disease that can be managed with minimum care. Seborrheic dermatitis causes greasy scales and leads to itchy red patches. It appears as flaky, itchy, and dry skin on the scalp along with other body parts. Seborrheic is the reference for sebaceous glands and derm stands for the skin. In common terms, it is called dandruff if it occurs on the scalp of an adult. The same condition is called cradle cap if it occurs in a baby.

Dandruff is not limited only to the scalp but can occur on other body parts as well like the upper chest, upper back, creases at the base of the nose, forehead, face, navel area, eyebrows, behind the ears, under the breast and in bends or creases of legs, arms, and groin. The symptoms of the disease include the occurrence of itchy white flakes on the skin on the scalp. If the flakes are itched, they can become loose, fall on the neck area, and mix with hair. The condition also leads to red scales on the skin.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global seborrheic dermatitis market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global seborrheic dermatitis market size was valued at around USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5 billion, by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the high number of patients suffering from the condition

Based on route of administration segmentation, topical was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on dosage form segmentation, creams were the leading form in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Seborrheic Dermatitis Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Route Of Administration (Parenteral, Topical, Oral, and Others), By Treatment (Antifungal, Anti-Inflammatory, Sulfur Products, and Others), By End-Users (Speciality Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare, and Others), By Dosage Form (Shampoos, Creams, Gels, Ointments, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: Growth Drivers

High number of patients suffering from the condition to propel market growth.

The global seborrheic dermatitis market is projected to grow owing to the high number of patients suffering from the condition on a regular basis across the globe. The medical concern is extremely common in adults. As per estimates, more than 11% of the world's population is infected by seborrheic dermatitis. It is mostly observed in infants that are below 3 months old or in adults between 30 to 60 years of age. Men are at higher risk than women and the rate of infection is higher in Caucasians as compared to African Americans. People who are born with naturally oily skin are more likely to contract the disease or if there is a history of psoriasis then the future generation becomes more vulnerable. Patients who have several other medical conditions are also more prone to seborrheic dermatitis.

Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: Restraints

Lack of a completely effective cure to restrict market expansion.

Even though the condition is extremely common and has long prevailed in the medical community, there is a lack of concrete treatment plan that has proven to be one hundred effective in treating the condition. Most of the plans can help manage the condition but not completely cure it. Most of the cure methods have to be customized as per the requirement and involve trial and error methods. The chances of the condition recurring are very high once the medication is switched or stopped.

Global Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: Opportunities

Increasing birth rate to provide expansion opportunities.

Since seborrheic dermatitis is mostly seen in infants, the rapid rate at which the population is growing could lead to higher growth opportunities. The world population crossed the 8 billion mark on 15th November 2022. As per projections, the total population would cross the 10 billion mark by 2100.

As of 2020, the birth rate as per data from across the world is 2.39 births per woman. The other segment of the population that is more prone to the disease includes adults. As per the World Health Organization, the geriatric population was estimated to be around 253 million in 2010.

Global Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: Challenges

Impact on quality of life to become the major challenge for market players.

One of the major challenges for people suffering from seborrheic dermatitis is the reduced quality of life in patients. Since the condition starts appearing on the outer ski, it can greatly diminish the confidence level of the people suffering from it. This is also caused due to the negative advertisements and sentiments associated with the condition. Studies have concluded that dandruff in adults can be associated with embarrassment and self-consciousness. It is known to be the cause of more psychological problems than medical issues.

Global Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation

The global seborrheic dermatitis market is segmented based on route of administration, treatment, end-users, dosage form, and region.

Based on the route of administration, the global market is segmented as parenteral, topical, oral, and others. In 2021, the global market registered the highest growth in the topical segment since most of the medicines available in the market for the treatment of the condition are supposed to be applied externally. These medicines are available in various forms that have to be administered topically at regular intervals as recommended by the medical professional. The increasing number of topical product launches showing effective results could lead to further segmental growth. Topical ketoconazole is a popular choice. The medicine takes around 4 weeks to manage the medical problem.

Based on dosage form, the global market divisions are shampoos, creams, gels, ointments, and others. In 2021, the creams segment led the global market with the highest CAGR followed by ointments and shampoos. The latter is one of the most common methods of managing dandruff as there are specially curated hair-washing products including conditioners that claim to get rid of the condition with regular use.

However, they do not eradicate the diseases completely and the chances of the condition coming back remain high. These shampoos are recommended to be used 2 times a week for expected results.

List of Key Players in Seborrheic Dermatitis Market:

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

Abbott

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Seborrheic Dermatitis Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Seborrheic Dermatitis Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Seborrheic Dermatitis Market Industry?

What segments does the Seborrheic Dermatitis Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Seborrheic Dermatitis Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 2.2 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 5 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.1 % 2022-2030
Base Year 2020
Historic Years 2016 - 2021
Forecast Years 2022 - 2030
Segments Covered By Route Of Administration, Treatment, End-Users, Dosage Form, and Region
Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Abbott, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and others.

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , MyHealthTeam, creator of the fastest-selling social networks dedicated to helping people with chronic medical conditions, launched MySebDermTeam, an online community meant for people with seborrheic dermatitis to find other patients for mental support.

MyHealthTeam, creator of the fastest-selling social networks dedicated to helping people with chronic medical conditions, launched MySebDermTeam, an online community meant for people with seborrheic dermatitis to find other patients for mental support. In February 2022 , Arcutis announced the enrollment of the last subject for the STRATUM phase 3 trials. The study is conducted for understanding the impact of roflumilast on patients with seborrheic dermatitis.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead with the highest market share.

The global seborrheic dermatitis market is projected to register the highest growth in North America mainly driven by the growing number of pharmaceutical companies in the US working consistently toward the development of new and improved medical treatments against the condition. As per estimates, one in every 5 Canadian citizens is known to suffer from dandruff which can be treated with over-the-counter shampoo. Over 50% of the North American population is estimated to suffer from the condition which means that the demand for the product is also high.

The regional market could further be driven by the already developed healthcare infrastructure of the countries. Around 38% of the American population has access to health insurance coverage in 2021 which was an increase of 1.21% from 2020. The growing initiatives undertaken by the medical community of the region to normalize the condition and help create support groups for people infected with the disease have encouraged a larger group of people to seek treatment.

Global Seborrheic Dermatitis Market is segmented as follows:

Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: By Route Of Administration Outlook (2022-2030)

Parenteral

Topical

Oral

Others

Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: By Treatment Outlook (2022-2030)

Antifungal

Anti-Inflammatory

Sulfur Products

Others

Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: By End-Users Outlook (2022-2030)

Speciality Clinics

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: By Dosage Form Outlook (2022-2030)

Shampoos

Creams

Gels

Ointments

Others

Seborrheic Dermatitis Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Seborrheic Dermatitis Market:

