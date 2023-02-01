Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - TruDose Canada announced plans to enter into the Canadian legal cannabis industry as a trusted supplier to a Canadian Licensed Producer (LP) of dose controlled 510 compatible vape cartridges. The hardware brand is looking to partner with a best-in-class licensed producer.

"We are thrilled to now look to partner with a Canadian Licensed Producer to launch our revolutionary dose-control branded hardware into the Canadian marketplace," says Ariel Lewinski, CEO of TruDose Canada. "We're extremely excited to secure the exclusive Canadian distribution and marketing rights and we are now actively pursuing strategic partnerships to achieve a joint venture with the right partner," he added.

With a market that continues to grow and the vaporizer category stale with outdated and flawed technology, there is a considerable opportunity to bring a product that is safe and effective with dose control to the Canadian market.

To learn more, connect with TruDose at www.trudose.ca.

About TruDose Canada

TruDose is proud to bring to market the future of vaporization technology. The TruDose Cartridge is like no other 510 compatible vaporizer cartridge on the market. It's the only cartridge to offer precise dosing, superior flavor with every inhalation, and zero exposure to heavy metals. With the Twist-to-Dose Mouthpiece, each dose is precisely measured. Every click of the mouthpiece extrudes 5mg of concentrate so users can increase their dose with an extra click. The TruDose cartridge works and looks just like other standard cartridges within the cannabis marketplace and is compatible with the standard 510 batteries. To find out more about the technology, and an exclusive partnership opportunity, visit: www.trudose.ca.

Media Contact

Ariel Lewinski

CEO, TruDose Canada

Email: ariel@trudose.ca

Phone: 1-604-377-7533

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153196