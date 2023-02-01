Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927079 ISIN: US4523271090 Ticker-Symbol: ILU 
Tradegate
01.02.23
19:47 Uhr
192,54 Euro
-4,48
-2,27 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMINA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
191,42192,4619:48
191,38192,5219:48
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2023 | 18:14
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Illumina Named to Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Illumina has been included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year. The distinguished index rates over 11,000 public companies and selects the top 500 committed to supporting gender equality in the workplace and the communities in which they operate.

A few of Illumina's gender inclusion and equity initiatives include:

  • Maintaining a zero gap in pay
  • Having an equitable process that ensures women and underrepresented minorities are fully seen, valued, and included in leadership roles
  • Supporting a growing network of employee resource groups (ERGs)

Learn more about how Illumina's is practicing diversity and inclusion to advance equity and belonging here.

Illumina, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737726/Illumina-Named-to-Bloomberg-Gender-Equality-Index-for-Fifth-Consecutive-Year

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.