NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Illumina has been included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year. The distinguished index rates over 11,000 public companies and selects the top 500 committed to supporting gender equality in the workplace and the communities in which they operate.

A few of Illumina's gender inclusion and equity initiatives include:

Maintaining a zero gap in pay

Having an equitable process that ensures women and underrepresented minorities are fully seen, valued, and included in leadership roles

Supporting a growing network of employee resource groups (ERGs)

Learn more about how Illumina's is practicing diversity and inclusion to advance equity and belonging here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Illumina

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737726/Illumina-Named-to-Bloomberg-Gender-Equality-Index-for-Fifth-Consecutive-Year