Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 18:36
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 1

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited97.93 XDGG00B90J5Z9531st January 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at31st January 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date 01stFebruary 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
