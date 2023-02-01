Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - Smart Glass Technologies (SGT) implements PriWatt switchable privacy smart glass for Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital.

Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital in New York is a leading pediatric healthcare facility that serves the needs of children and families in the region. The hospital is committed to providing the highest quality of care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. As part of this commitment, the hospital is currently undergoing a major renovation project to upgrade and modernize its facilities.





PriWatt Smart Glass Mount Sinai

Smart Glass Technologies LLC was contracted by the glazing contractor to manufacture the PriWatt switchable privacy smart glass in various areas of the hospital. This cutting-edge technology allows for the glass to switch from clear to opaque at the touch of a button, providing privacy and improved hygienic measures for patients and staff.

The implementation of PriWatt switchable privacy smart glass provides a number of benefits for the hospital, including:

Improved patient privacy: The ability to switch the glass from clear to opaque allows for privacy during medical procedures and consultations.

Improved hygiene: The opaque setting of the glass can be used to create a more sterile environment in the hospital, such as the operating rooms or isolation rooms.

Emotional benefit: When the glass is transparent, patients are able to see other people around them, reducing feelings of isolation and promoting a sense of connection with the outside world.

Enhanced aesthetics: The sleek and modern design of the glass enhances the overall aesthetic of the hospital, creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for patients and families.

Flexibility: The ability to switch between clear and opaque settings allows for flexibility in the use of space, as rooms can be easily converted for different purposes.





PriWatt Smart Glass Kravis

The implementation of PriWatt switchable privacy smart glass by Smart Glass Technologies LLC is a valuable addition to the renovation project at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital. The technology provides improved patient privacy, improved hygiene, enhanced aesthetics, emotional benefit, and flexibility. The hospital's commitment to providing the highest quality of care in a comfortable and welcoming environment is further strengthened by the implementation of this cutting-edge technology.

PriWatt Smart Glass installation video:





