Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS4Z ISIN: LU2358378979 Ticker-Symbol: LRND 
Xetra
01.02.23
17:35 Uhr
10,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
LEARND SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEARND SE 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEARND
LEARND SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEARND SE10,5000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.