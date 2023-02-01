The trusted global agency for open-source defense intelligence lands veteran leader to drive Janes strategic direction and growth in the US through top executive search firm

Benchmark Executive Search, an award-winning search firm, announced today the placement of Sam Gordy as President of Janes US. He will be responsible for Janes continued growth in the US market and will develop and execute a comprehensive strategy focused on accelerated organic and inorganic growth. The position reports to Blake Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer based in the United Kingdom.

Janes has an unmatched legacy of more than 120 years. They have adapted, expanded, and developed its unique tradecraft while transitioning from a traditional military publisher to the leading global agency for open-source defense intelligence. The Janes stamp of trust means supplying their customers with timely, validated, unbiased and relevant intelligence in a world crowded with increasingly unreliable information. Now Janes is expanding their presence in the US government market.

To fill the key role of President of US based in the Washington DC area, Janes trusted that Benchmark's deep industry experience, reputation and proven track record of success would result in recruiting a high-impact executive. "Benchmark came so highly recommended by senior executives in the US that when we had critical and urgent needs to hire a proven product leader and federal sales leader, they delivered. I had no hesitation in engaging Jeremy King and Benchmark again for the President US search," said Blake Bartlett, CEO of Janes. "Benchmark's professionalism, attention to detail, access and ability to attract outstanding candidates is world-class. Once again, they delivered."

Gordy has over 35 years of experience working with Defense, Intelligence and Civilian government customers both in the United States and overseas. Gordy has had an extensive career, starting off as an active-duty intelligence officer with the US Navy. He also worked with IBM, as General Manager of the US Federal and Industries and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and President of the Federal Market with BigBear.ai. Gordy has served on the Board of Directors of the Professional Services Council and currently serves on AFCEA's Intelligence Committee.

"I am really excited to be joining at this stage of Janes transformation," said Sam Gordy. "Janes is a well-respected data organization and has made some great inroads here in the US. I'm looking forward to working with the team to push that vision and mission even further."

"Sam Gordy brings a distinguished track record of results, leadership, deep national security experience and mission expertise to Janes. We look forward to following his progress," said Benchmark President Jeremy King. To find out how Benchmark can help your organization assess talent and recruit exceptional executives, board members and advisors, visit www.BenchmarkES.com.

