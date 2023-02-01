Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915119 ISIN: GB0022569080 Ticker-Symbol: AOS 
Tradegate
01.02.23
19:09 Uhr
86,50 Euro
+1,94
+2,29 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMDOCS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMDOCS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,5488,5622:15
88,0288,4821:59
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2023 | 22:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs CFO & COO Tamar Rapaport-Dagim to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that CFO & COO Tamar Rapaport-Dagim will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference on March 7 at 5:40 pm ET.

The live webcast will be available at https://investors.amdocs.com/ and a replay will be available at the same address.

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about Amdocs Investor Relations
  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737750/Amdocs-CFO-COO-Tamar-Rapaport-Dagim-to-Speak-at-the-Morgan-Stanley-Technology-Media-Telecom-Investor-Conference

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.