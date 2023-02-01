Inside the World of CSR Leaders: Sam Caplan, Vice President of Social Impact at Submittable

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has grown in importance in recent years as consumers, employees and investors are increasingly demanding companies take a stand on global issues. Businesses are recognizing the need to not only focus on profits, but also to make a positive impact on society and the environment.

This is where social impact professionals come in, individuals leading the charge at organizations large and small to transform how their organizations make an impact.

We're profiling CSR and social impact leaders to engage their insights into how CSR is transforming and what inspired them to follow this path.



Sam Caplan is the Vice President of Social Impact at Submittable. He serves as a subject matter expert and thought leader in philanthropy, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and the technology employed by the sector to achieve social impact, while also representing Submittable at conferences and industry events.

Sam works with the Submittable marketing team to promote best practices and emerging trends in social impact, and is also the host of the Impact Audio podcast, that features leaders and innovators across the social impact sector. Sam cast aside his dream of becoming a professional musician in an unskilled punk rock band to join a team of computer nerds bent on developing banking software. Over time, he was lured into IT management, but thanks mostly to luck and good fortune, he carved out a career as a thought leader and innovator in philanthropy.

What inspired you to begin working in social impact?

I've worked in software development my entire career, and back in 2011, I landed a leadership role in Walmart Corporation's information systems division. The role was interesting but I felt a nagging sense of malaise with my work. I wanted my career to help create a lasting impact in the world.

As I was considering my options I happened to meet the president of the Walmart Foundation. She captivated me with stories about all of the amazing work Walmart does to strengthen communities and help solve some of society's most complex problems. And as it turned out, the foundation was looking for a new IT leader.

As I considered my future I realized what I most wanted was to contribute to the greater good, and to play a role in helping others achieve impact. So I applied for that role and somehow convinced the foundation to give me a chance. I fell in love with the work and haven't looked back since.

Why does increasing the number of people working in social impact matter?

The nonprofit sector is tackling the world's most pressing, complex, and seemingly intractable problems. Climate change, racial equity, social justice, food insecurity - the list goes on and on. And at a local level, nonprofits are working to strengthen communities by addressing challenges and issues that affect our neighbors, friends, and families. It's really critical and vital work, and frankly we need all the help we can get. And this help comes from both private and public sectors.

A lot of people have the perception that working in the social sector only involves ladling soup or fundraising. While those are good endeavours and help others in need, the reality is that there are thousands of roles across corporations, foundations, government agencies, and nonprofits that need every skill and experience imaginable. Engineers, data scientists, academic researchers, doctors, lawyers, project managers, and volunteers. Regardless of what you do or what your passion is, there's a role for you to help make the world a better place.

What is your favorite project that you have or are currently working on?

I'm working on a cross-sector project sponsored by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation called the Philanthropy Data Commons. We're working to create a new repository for philanthropy data that will greatly simplify the process of applying for grants. I'm especially excited about this because it directly helps nonprofits receive funding more efficiently, enabling them to spend more time achieving their mission.

What would you tell others interested in pursuing a career in CSR or social impact?

Think about the intersection of your interests, skills, and experience. What kinds of problems are you most interested in solving? The social impact space is vast, and odds are there's a role that's perfect for you. And if there's not, write your own job description and go convince someone to give you your dream job. The whole impact sector - foundations, nonprofits, corporations, and government entities - are in dire need of talent and innovation. There's never been a better time to enter the field.

And lastly, spend some time finding an organization whose mission and values align with your own values. Social impact work can be really hard and you'll appreciate the motivation that comes from working at an organization, and among colleagues, who are like-minded and like-hearted.

