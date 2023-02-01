Eseye named as a Visionary by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

GUILDFORD, England, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eseye, a pioneer of integrated cellular IoT connectivity solutions, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Visionary in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services Worldwide for its advanced offering.

Gartner conducted rigorous, fact-based market research and identified 19 providers and operators for this year's Magic Quadrant and recognised Eseye as a Visionary. Vendors are positioned into four quadrants based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Visionaries have a clear view of the market's requirements and direction. The IoT industry looks to Eseye as a futurist and key thought leader in the field. Eseye has celebrated several ground-breaking technology market firsts in recent years. From the inception of ZigBee to pioneering multi-IMSI SIM technology and developing an advanced eUICC eSIM localisation solution which solves the challenges of IoT permanent roaming in challenging regions such as Turkey, Brazil, and the USA.

In May 2022, Eseye launched the Infinity IoT Platform and was the first to offer true commercial flexibility from operators with its 'Bring Your Own Contract' capability so that customers can take all their negotiated carrier rates through to a single platform. In the past twelve months, Eseye's products and services won ten industry accolades, including 'IoT Product of the Year' for Infinity at the Computing Technology Product Awards.

What differentiates Visionaries is their ability to focus on providing a broader continuum of value to meet future market needs and effectively upsell and cross-sell within their installed base through trust and the extension of recognisable, iterative value.

Eseye's entire business strategy is to enable secure, reliable, and cost-effective device-to-cloud connectivity for IoT communications so its customers and partners can focus on the applications and data that deliver business value. In January 2023, Eseye launched its first-to-market AnyNet SMARTconnect solution - an innovative, flexible, agnostic on-device connectivity plug-in software that meets the need for secure, scalable, and resilient global connectivity. Supplied as an independent plug-in software module, AnyNet SMARTconnect codifies Eseye's expertise into powerful and flexible device connectivity software that partners and customers can easily integrate into any IoT or connected device. It promises to slash development time by up to nine months and cut engineer costs by building connectivity intelligence and optimisation straight into the IoT device.

James Moar, Principal Analyst at Kaleido Intelligence comments "In order to truly thrive through the IoT, today's connected enterprises need agile and adaptable connectivity support, as regulations and challenges surrounding scale increase deployment and management complexity. Eseye's sophisticated connectivity solutions, from the AnyNet eSIM's powerful connectivity offering to the innovative capabilities of SMARTconnect show that they are one of the providers most able to meet tomorrow's challenges."

Eseye's customers are clear about the benefits and expertise they have accessed through partnering with the company: "We chose Eseye as our connectivity partner because we are really confident in the service they provide. Ultimately, we want to work with class-leading software providers and the advanced technology Eseye offers is far beyond what anyone else in the market can provide," praised Gary Kirkland, Chief Technology Officer at InstaVolt, an EV charging innovator.

Nick Earle, CEO, remarked on Eseye's success, "We are exceptionally proud of our position as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services. We think this placement reflects the exceptional business growth we've celebrated in the past year. With revenue up 30% and a record number of activations and connections, we are well ahead of the overall growth of the IoT market.

Earle adds "Our customers continue to be our driving force and a source of inspiration. In the past year, we supported Telli Health in launching the first-ever eUICC-certified remote patient monitoring (RPM) device on Verizon's award-winning 4G LTE network in the United States. This marked a huge step forward for not only Telli Health but the global RPM market.

Furthermore, in July 2022 Rogers Communication experienced a network outage in Canada, and our customer AmericanPharma Technologies was impacted. Our pioneering SMARTconnect connectivity software ensured that their devices stayed alive and recovered connectivity within 30 minutes, while most other IoT devices remained offline for the full 19 hours. Our team's customer-centric approach and adept problem-solving skills mean we continue to deliver unmatched business value and support, so our customers have a competitive advantage in their markets."

With its solid customer base, including four of the Global Fortune 10, and rising demand for its market-leading IoT Design and Engineering Services expertise, Eseye is poised for a highly successful year ahead.

Are you evaluating Managed IoT Connectivity Services providers? View a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Eseye's strengths and cautions at https://iot.eseye.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-2023-pr/

Additional resources

Explore Eseye's offering here https://www.eseye.com/iot-solutions/

Watch this video from CEO, Nick Earle : https://eseye.wistia.com/medias/vxoxzpcb17

: https://eseye.wistia.com/medias/vxoxzpcb17 Follow Eseye on LinkedIn and YouTube

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, 30 January 2023, Pablo Arriandiaga, et al.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT ESEYE

Eseye empowers businesses to embrace IoT without limits. We unlock the full potential of IoT, free from the complexities of global cellular connectivity.

We have everything you need to move from initial concept to global deployment. We do this through seamless IoT connectivity, technical device services, and versatile hardware backed by round-the-clock support. All with an intense focus on enabling our customers to drive business value, deploy differentiated experiences, and disrupt their markets - without limits.

Together, our AnyNet+ eSIM technology, Infinity IoT Connectivity Platform, and partner ecosystem connect millions of devices across 190 countries. We bring together over 700 networks for 100% global coverage - and our flexible technology platform means our customers are ready for whatever else the future holds.

Global brands that trust us to deliver include Costa Express, Bosch, Amazon, Siemens, and Philips. Find out more at www.eseye.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eseye-named-as-a-visionary-by-gartner-in-the-2023-magic-quadrant-for-managed-iot-connectivity-services-worldwide-301736706.html