Sea Change Radio: Philip Jacobson: The Fight To Stop Shark Finning

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Sea Change Radio

If you were a kid in the 1970s, you undoubtedly were at least a little terrified of going into the ocean - a fear placed squarely in your subconscious by the Jaws movies. But, according to the International Shark Attack File, there are only around 72 unprovoked shark attacks around the world per year, a relatively small amount given the many sleepless nights and swimming phobias arising from a fear of sharks. The far scarier reality is that the much-demonized shark has long been under attack itself from its greatest predator: us. Humans kill well over 100 million sharks in any given year. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Mongabay reporter, Philip Jacobson, to learn about the illegal shark-finning practices of one Chinese-based fishing company, why he believes this practice is far from unique, and what efforts are being taken to save this important apex predator.

Sea Change Radio, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sea Change Radio on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sea Change Radio
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sea-change-radio
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sea Change Radio

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737787/Philip-Jacobson-The-Fight-To-Stop-Shark-Finning

