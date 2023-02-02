LRQA gets approval for WSEP audits in Asia and Indian Subcontinent with Woolworths

BANGKOK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LQRA is delighted to announce the extension of their approval for Woolworths Supplier Excellence audits - Food in Asia and Indian Subcontinent informed as part of their Woolworths Asia Food Quality Supplier Update.

LRQA is now one of three approved Supplier Excellence Certification Bodies for Woolworths Supermarkets, for both existing and new suppliers, with a full global scope. The LRQA team will be providing customised audit services for manufacturers supplying private label products to Woolworths, in accordance with their Woolworths Supplier Excellence program for food.

Kimberly Carey Coffin, LRQA, Global Technical Director - Supply Chain Assurance, commented: "We're delighted that the Woolworths Asia Team decided to add LRQA as the only 'new' approved audit service provider in the APAC region. Our approval will provide their suppliers additional choice, from a company that understands the important role that we play as a strategic partner in the region providing assurance of Woolworths' supply chain as well as supporting their own-brand suppliers achieve Woolworths Supplier Excellence.

At LRQA, we are dedicated to helping businesses reduce risk through a range of product safety and brand protection services. Working with Woolworths, we will combine our technical expertise with a pragmatic approach, ensuring the service we deliver is always robust, effective and high value."

LRQA works with more than 35,000 clients in the food sector and is one of the world's leading service providers of food safety certification, training and customised audit solutions. LRQA works collaboratively with farms, fisheries, food manufacturers, restaurants, hotels and global retailers to help manage food safety and sustainability risks throughout supply chains.

About LRQA

LRQA, is a leading global assurance provider bringing together expertise in brand assurance, certification, cybersecurity, inspection, and training - to help its customers negotiate a rapidly changing world. Operating in more than 120 countries and recognised by over 30 accreditation bodies worldwide, LRQA covers almost every sector, helping customers around the world to manage risk.

