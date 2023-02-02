King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra): Ithra enters the metaverse with immersive digital technologies program

-The third edition of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture's Creative Solutions launches with an investor showcase of 10 projects

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) bridges the physical and virtual worlds to launch the third edition of its Creative Solutions initiative. Focused on creating immersive digital content, the Cycle 2 cohort will showcase 10 prototypes to potential investors at Ithra's landmark building and on a virtual platform on February 1, 2023.





The initiative focuses on building an ecosystem of innovators working on immersive technologies including virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, haptics and immersive audio. The Creative Solutions program is designed to boost Saudi's creative economy by empowering digital content creation, and the latest crop of projects span the education, healthcare, tourism, art, technology and gaming industries. They were selected from hundreds of proposals by an international panel of judges led by Bafta- and Emmy-winning immersive storyteller Kim-Leigh Pontin, whose credits include Marvel's Eternals AR adventure, and Anne McKinnon, Cofounder and CEO of metaverse platform Ristband, the digital space where the demo day will be hosted.

Participants received a grant and mentorship through an 18-week development phase, which included a technical track in collaboration with HOST Unity Centre of Excellence and an entrepreneurship track in collaboration with The Bakery.

"Immersive technologies have transformed how we work, play and communicate," said Miznah Alzamil, Head of Creativity and Innovation at Ithra. "We are proud of our program participants' contributions and excited to unveil their innovative products.

"The top proposals that made it to prototype stage demonstrate the spirit of innovative thinking driving the creative economy forward and propelling us further into a future guided by the Kingdom's talent. This truly is a global showcase of Saudi innovation."

The demo day making the end of the second year in the program, also announces the start of the initiative's third cycle. Ithra's Creative Solutions program is designed to bolster professional skills development in the Kingdom, while promoting knowledge sharing and the development of original creative content and marketable solutions. The program is open to all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia over the age of 18. Proposal submissions for Creative Solutions 2023 are open until April 13.

For more information on Ithra and its programs, visit www.ithra.com . For Ithra's media kit, visit https://bit.ly/3D4yo6c .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994522/Creative_Solutions_Demo_Day.jpg

