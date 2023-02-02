Prove Named a User Authentication Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' 2022 SPARK Matrix

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading User Authentication platform vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Prove as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global User Authentication market .





The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Arnab Paul, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Prove offers a next-generation identity-verification and authentication solution titled Prove AuthTM to authenticate users and protect them from identity theft. Prove AuthTM includes modern technologies to offer a unified solution for omnichannel authentication and password-less login. Some of the key differentiators of the product include motion-based behavioral biometrics based on gait, support for cross-channel authentication, ability to run in the background, false positive rate of 1:50,000, and providing contextual information from a few moments before and after the authentication request." Arnab adds, "The company's ability to cater to requirements of organizations of all sizes, industry expertise, innovative and robust product strategy and roadmap, and comprehensive functional capabilities have received strong ratings across technology excellence as well as customer impact, and the company has been positioned as a technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: User Authentication, 2022."

"Multi-factor authentication desperately needs to evolve, as one-time passcodes and passwords are cumbersome and vulnerable to social engineering and other fraud vectors. These legacy methods are costly to businesses and also create friction that negatively impacts the consumer experience. We are proud to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a technology leader for our Prove Auth. This unique solution resolves issues with legacy MFA and enables our clients to establish and maintain high trust and excellent user experience throughout the digital customer journey," said Bill Fish, VP Authentication Products at Prove.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines 'User Authentication as a solution that allows an organization's IT system to block malicious internet bot traffic and allows good bots to access web properties.' The User Authentication solution works by identifying bot activity, distinguishing between desirable and undesirable behavior of bots, and automatically detecting and preventing undesirable bots from accessing the client's website to pursue a dangerous bot attack.

Due to the increased traffic of bad bots, organizations are facing issues like account takeover (ATO), data breaches, credential spills, denial of service, fraud, and such others. To mitigate bad bot attacks and provide access to good bots and genuine users in websites, mobile applications, and APIs, organizations have started using User Authentication solutions. The User Authentication solution providers are offering advanced functional capabilities to detect and mitigate automated attacks, but the breadth and depth of the capabilities are different due to the nature of the ever-evolving sophistication of bad bots and their ability to mimic human behavior.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

About Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove")

As the world moves to a mobile-first economy, businesses need to modernize how they acquire, engage with and enable consumers. Prove's phone-centric identity tokenization and passive cryptographic authentication solutions reduce friction, enhance security and privacy across all digital channels, and accelerate revenues while reducing operating expenses and fraud losses. Over 1,000 enterprise customers use Prove's platform to process 20 billion customer requests annually across industries, including banking, lending, healthcare, gaming, crypto, e-commerce, marketplaces, and payments. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.

