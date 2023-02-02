EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Global Fashion Group S.A.
(the "Company" or "GFG")
GFG ANNOUNCES Co-CEO TRANSITION
Luxembourg, 2 February 2023: Effective 1 March 2023, Patrick Schmidt, Co-Chief Executive Officer of GFG will be stepping down by mutual agreement made today, after 10 years with the company. Christoph Barchewitz, current Co-Chief Executive Office, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.
Person making the notification: Carolina Córdova, Director Corporate Governance and Deputy Company Secretary
Investor Relations:
Jo Britten
Media Contact:
Jovana Lakcevic
