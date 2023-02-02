EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Global Fashion Group S.A.: GFG ANNOUNCES Co-CEO TRANSITION



02-Feb-2023 / 07:55 CET/CEST

Global Fashion Group S.A. (the "Company" or "GFG") GFG ANNOUNCES Co-CEO TRANSITION Luxembourg, 2 February 2023: Effective 1 March 2023, Patrick Schmidt, Co-Chief Executive Officer of GFG will be stepping down by mutual agreement made today, after 10 years with the company. Christoph Barchewitz, current Co-Chief Executive Office, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.



Also effective 1 March 2023, Gunjan Soni is appointed to the Management Board, joining Christoph Barchewitz and Matthew Price, Chief Financial Officer. Gunjan Soni will take the role of Group Chief Operating Officer in addition to her role as ZALORA Chief Executive Officer which she has held since 2019. Person making the notification: Carolina Córdova, Director Corporate Governance and Deputy Company Secretary Investor Relations: Jo Britten

Investor Relations Director

investors@global-fashion-group.com Media Contact: Jovana Lakcevic

Head of PR & Communications

press@global-fashion-group.com

