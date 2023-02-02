Germany deployed around 350 MW of new PV capacity in December alone. Its cumulative solar capacity reached 66.5 GW last year.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 350.4 MW of new PV capacity was installed in the country in December. By comparison, newly installed PV capacity hit 421 MW in December 2021, and 675 MW in November 2022. In 2022, new PV additions reached 7.19 GW, which compares to 5.26 GW in 2021, 3.94 GW in 2019, 2.96 GW in 2018, and 1.75 GW in 2017. The Bundesnetzagentur said that around 872 MW of the new additions were unsubsidized ...

