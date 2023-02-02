Das Instrument C060 LU0378434582 LYX STOXX EU 600 ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2023The instrument C060 LU0378434582 LYX STOXX EU 600 ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2023Das Instrument H9Y DE000A0KF6M8 HANSEYACHTS O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2023The instrument H9Y DE000A0KF6M8 HANSEYACHTS O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2023Das Instrument 4AP AU000000AON7 APOLLO MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2023The instrument 4AP AU000000AON7 APOLLO MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2023Das Instrument 2KI AU000000AWV3 ANOVA METALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2023The instrument 2KI AU000000AWV3 ANOVA METALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2023Das Instrument 8TV CA64132U1003 NUROSENE HEALTH INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2023The instrument 8TV CA64132U1003 NUROSENE HEALTH INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2023Das Instrument CRB SE0015193529 CIRCHEM AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2023The instrument CRB SE0015193529 CIRCHEM AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2023