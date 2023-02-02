The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.02.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 02.02.2023
Aktien
1 FI4000153309 Faron Pharmaceuticals OY
2 CA0396771093 Arctic Fox Ventures Inc.
3 CA74040L1004 Predictmedix Inc.
4 US26740W1099 D-Wave Quantum Inc.
5 US3570231007 FreightCar America Inc.
6 SE0017484876 Nodebis Applications AB
7 GB00BN0TY502 Orcadian Energy PLC
8 US77937P1003 Rovio Entertainment OYJ ADR
9 CA30330R1082 F3 Uranium Corp.
10 US36117V2043 Future FinTech Group Inc.
11 CA73940N1096 Powr Lithium Corp.
12 US76135L3096 Revelation Biosciences Inc
Anleihen/Fonds
1 XS2575282277 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
2 XS2551487296 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
3 XS2584128263 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
4 US459200KW06 International Business Machines Corp.
5 AU3CB0296598 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
6 XS2582860909 Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.
7 DE000A1RQEH3 Hessen, Land
8 US459200KZ37 International Business Machines Corp.
9 DE000A30V8T1 Rheinmetall AG
10 DE000A30V8S3 Rheinmetall AG
11 US21036PBN78 Constellation Brands Inc.
12 US459200KX88 International Business Machines Corp.
13 US459200KY61 International Business Machines Corp.
14 FR0011449602 Echiquier World Next Leaders - A
