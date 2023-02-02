Japan's largest oil company, Eneos, has opened a green hydrogen demonstration plant in Brisbane, Australia. The project is relatively small, producing just 20 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, but Eneos Senior Vice President Yuichiro Fujiyama says the company will expand it in the "near future."From pv magazine Australia The government in the Australian state of Queensland has celebrated the opening of the Bulwer Island green hydrogen demonstration plant, a project handled by Japan's biggest oil refiner, Eneos. "The Bulwer Island facility will have capacity to produce up to 20 kilograms of ...

