Robust data protection at the network edge is becoming essential for public authorities, critical infrastructure, defense and more

FSP 150 network access device delivers 10G connectivity and cyber resiliency with robust MACsec security

Solution now has BSI clearance to transport VS-NfD and NATO RESTRICTED information in high-security applications

Adva Network Security today announced that its flagship 10Gbit/s edge solution with ConnectGuard Ethernet encryption has been approved for the transmission of classified data by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). With BSI clearance to transport VS-NfD and NATO RESTRICTED (NR) information, the FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) enables customers to deploy a secure network access device guaranteed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. With comprehensive demarcation capabilities and an optional server blade, the device offers several additional advantages, such as precise synchronization and NFV hosting. Its approval by the BSI will be a major boost for customers with high security standards.

"We work with public authorities, critical infrastructure operators and enterprises whose networks are particularly threatened by cyberattacks as they often contain the most sensitive and mission-critical data. Today's announcement will be big news for them. Now it's possible to securely harness a 10Gbit/s edge solution with a unique set of capabilities such as next-generation timing delivery, network virtualization and comprehensive service assurance," said Michael Roth, GM of Adva Network Security. "We were the first in the industry to attain BSI clearance for our Layer 1 technology. Now it's the turn of our Layer 2 solution. As a qualification, BSI approval is one of the most challenging in the industry. Achieving it not only highlights the power of the protection offered by our device, but also our commitment to security in all our business processes."

The FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) is a compact, power-efficient solution for network access that combines 10Gbit/s Carrier Ethernet, IP service demarcation, and aggregation with a rich set of programmability and synchronization features. It offers robust network protection with dynamic key exchange and hardware tamper protection for the most sensitive data, and is also ready to support quantum-safe key exchange. The approval of the FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) by the BSI follows certification for the ADVA FSP 3000 Layer 1 encryption solution, which is already playing a key role in the transport of EU- and NATO-classified data. Customers can now have complete peace of mind that their data at both Layers 1 and 2 is secured to the most rigorous standards and compliance requirements.

"Public authorities and critical infrastructure use wide area networks and are looking to apply end-to-end encryption to standard MEF services that meet the strictest industry standards. Now our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) offers a solution that ensures BSI-approved security for metro networks along with the key capabilities needed to deliver tomorrow's services," commented Uli Schlegel, senior director of product line management at Adva Network Security. "Our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) meets tight constraints for latency, power and size. It includes a rich set of operational features and supports a pluggable server module for hosting virtualized network functions. With BSI approval, it's the ultimate choice for rapid innovation and security at the network edge."

About Adva Network Security

Adva Network Security has built a fierce reputation for protecting packet optical networks. We pioneered low-latency, multi-layer encryption solutions that are right now safeguarding data in motion for many mission-critical applications. Our ConnectGuardTM security technology is even combating tomorrow's quantum security threats. Built by the industry's leading security experts, our German-based organization helps organizations and government agencies security-harden their networks to ensure critical infrastructure is protected against cyber threats. Our development and manufacturing processes, as well as our security solutions, have been approved and certified by leading governmental security agencies. For more information on how we can help you, please visit www.advasecurity.com.

