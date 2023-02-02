TBEA has developed new products with nominal power ratings of 10 kW to 25 kW and efficiencies of 98.5%.TBEA Xi'an Electric Technology Co. Ltd., a unit of Chinese electrical equipment provider and inverter manufacturer TBEA New Energy Industry, has unveiled a new inverter for applications in residential PV systems. "Our new TS10/12/15/17/20/22/25KTL inverter is able to cope with all kinds of complex scenarios, to create an extremely safe rooftop PV power station," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. There are seven versions of the new products, with power outputs ranging from 10 kW to 25 ...

