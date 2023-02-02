Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
02.02.2023
DXC Technology Company: DXC Technology Supports ContiTech with Modernization of Business Applications

Implementation of SAP S/4HANA helps Continental Group sector standardize processes and enhance global efficiency

HANNOVER, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) will support ContiTech, one of Continental Group's three sectors, to digitally transform its global IT applications. Through the recently signed six-year deal, DXC will deliver transformational SAP S/4HANA services to build the digital backbone for ContiTech's mission-critical business systems covering 172 locations in 40 countries across the globe.

A ContiTech industrial conveyor belt (credit: ContiTech)

ContiTech develops, manufactures and markets environmentally friendly, multi-material, smart industrial and service solutions that make mining, railway engineering, automotive and other important industries safer and more convenient.

ContiTech today runs its operations on more than a dozen different legacy SAP systems. Through the agreement, DXC will draw on its global SAP expertise and industry knowhow, to enable ContiTech to implement a single, integrated SAP S/4HANA platform for its global business. As a result, ContiTech will transform processes across manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, finance and procurement, while generating companywide data insight. ContiTech will benefit from new levels of process standardization and optimization, helping to manage increasing complexity while driving down costs.

"We turned to DXC to provide a strong, reliable IT platform for the next chapter of our business growth," said Matthias Reinsberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at ContiTech. "With 40,000 employees in about 40 countries globally, it's essential for us to have rapid access to real-time data to enable informed decision-making and enhance collaboration between colleagues."

"With our expertise in simplifying and modernizing mission-critical business applications, we are helping customers respond quickly to market dynamics, simplify operations, and minimize risk," said Karim Jeribi, Vice President Sales EMEA at DXC Technology.

"We are delighted to be supporting ContiTech in one of the largest IT transformation projects in its history which will help strengthen its position in the market," added Jacqueline Fechner, General Manager, DXC Central, Northern & Eastern Europe.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About ContiTech

For more info on ContiTech, please visit:

https://www.continental-industry.com/en/topnavi/company/organization/contitech

Christina Trauntschnig, DXC Technology, ctrauntschni@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994342/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Supports_ContiTech_with_Mo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-technology-supports-contitech-with-modernization-of-business-applications-301737207.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
