Core Laboratories N.v.: Core Laboratories Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Results From Continuing Operations

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) ("Core", "Core Lab", or the "Company") reported fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $127,600,000 . Core's operating income was $15,600,000, with diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.14, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 include a non-cash adjustment of $1,900,000, decreasing stock compensation expense associated with performance share awards that vested during the quarter. Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $14,700,000, yielding operating margins of 12%, and EPS, ex-items, of $0.20 . A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the attached financial tables.

For 2022, Core's revenue of $489,700,000 increased 4% from the prior year. Core's full-year revenue was adversely impacted by the devaluation of the Euro and British Pound when translated into U.S. dollars. Using a constant U.S. dollar exchange rate, 2022 revenue would have been approximately $12,800,000 higher. In addition, Core's 2022 revenue was also adversely impacted by the Russia - Ukraine conflict. Across Core's European, Russian and Ukrainian operations, activity declined due to disruptions in crude-oil trading patterns, causing the Company's crude-oil assay and derived product testing revenue and product sales to decline in excess of $10,000,000 year-over-year. The combined impact of these currency fluctuations and geopolitical factors adversely impacted 2022 revenue by approximately $22,800,000 year-over-year, substantially offsetting international growth in other regions.

Core's CEO, Larry Bruno stated, "First, our thoughts remain with our Ukrainian employees and their families during the on-going conflict. Despite the challenges posed by currency and geopolitical conflict, Core's results during the fourth quarter of 2022 displayed continued positive momentum, as we achieved sequential improvement in revenue, operating income, operating margins and EPS, with strong incremental margins. These improvements translated into higher free cash flow ("FCF"), which enabled the Company to decrease net debt by $11,700,000 or 7%, sequentially. Core remains intently focused on executing against its key financial and operational strategies, including 1) reducing debt and strengthening our balance sheet, as well as 2) consistently pursuing efficiencies and the introduction of new technologies. For 2023, Core sees the continuation of a multi-year recovery cycle for the oil and gas industry led by improvement in both onshore and offshore client activity across our global operations, although the Russia - Ukraine conflict continues to create volatility and uncertainties to growth prospects in Europe, Russia and Ukraine ."

Voluntary Delisting from Euronext and Redomestication to the United States

On 4 November 2022, Core Lab announced its decision to voluntarily delist its shares from Euronext Amsterdam, and the last trading day for the Company's shares on the Euronext was 2 December 2022 . The Company's shares continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLB".

Following the delisting of the shares, on 17 January 2023, Core Lab announced plans to reorganize the Company's corporate structure, resulting in the redomestication of the parent company from the Netherlands to the United States (the "Redomestication"). The Company and its Board believes that the Redomestication will enhance shareholder value over the long-term through simplifying the corporate structure, improving operational efficiencies and reducing administrative costs. The Redomestication, if approved by the Company's shareholders, will change the Company's jurisdiction of organization from the Netherlands to the State of Delaware.

Benefits of the Redomestication include: (i) a reduction in the corporate footprint and regulatory requirements associated with preparing duplicative audited financial statements and other reporting obligations, (ii) improved efficiencies and opportunities in the Company's corporate treasury, cash management, risk management and tax functions, and (iii) a simplified and more efficient tax structure.

Reservoir Description

Reservoir Description operations are closely correlated with trends in international and offshore activity levels, with approximately 80% of revenue sourced from projects originating outside the U.S. Reservoir Description revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $78,100,000, down slightly sequentially and year-over-year. Geopolitical sanctions that became effective during the fourth quarter of 2022, further disrupted trading patterns of crude oil and derived products in Europe, Russia and Ukraine. As a result, the demand for laboratory services in the fourth quarter of 2022 was adversely impacted, offsetting revenue growth in other international regions. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 on a GAAP basis was $6,800,000, while operating income, ex-items, was $6,000,000, yielding operating margins of 8%.

Reservoir Description revenue for 2022 was adversely impacted by the devaluation of the Euro and British Pound when translated into U.S. dollars. Using a constant U.S. dollar exchange rate, Reservoir Description 2022 revenue would have been approximately $12,000,000 higher. For 2022, revenue was also adversely impacted by the Russia - Ukraine conflict, declining over $9,000,000 compared to 2021. Combined, these two factors adversely impacted Reservoir Description 2022 revenue by approximately $21,000,000, substantially offsetting international growth in other regions.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, under the direction of a South American National Oil Company, Core Lab conducted a series of Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") and flow assurance studies for a multi-well onshore program using CO 2 -rich injection gases. The studies determined the impact of blending these CO 2 -rich gases with reservoir fluids and provided the basis for advanced equation-of-state modelling. While defining the gas injection parameters for a successful field application are critical to improving crude oil recoveries, operators must simultaneously mitigate the flocculation of asphaltenes that result from CO 2 injection, and which, can erase such gains. CO 2 injection projects reflect a globally expanding interest in EOR and Carbon Capture and Storage technologies. When properly evaluated with rigorous laboratory testing, injecting CO 2 into hydrocarbon-bearing subsurface formations can simultaneously improve oil recovery and reduce CO 2 emissions.

Also, during the fourth quarter of 2022, Core received both reservoir fluid and reservoir rock samples from Talos Energy Inc.'s Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Lime Rock and Venice prospects. Leveraging Core's experience with prior successful Gulf of Mexico drilling campaigns, the Company was able to quickly implement laboratory analytical protocols to fast-track results and evaluate reservoir potential within days of receiving the samples. The analytical results provided key reservoir parameters including: 1) an assessment of the pore system and fluid flow properties of these high-quality sandstone strata, 2) measurement of the crude oil and natural gas saturations in the recovered rocks, and 3) determination of key reservoir fluid properties such as the gas-oil ratio, and with the composition of the hydrocarbons. Talos' experts incorporated these parameters into their assessment of the commercial viability of these prospects. Core's proprietary high pressure, high temperature, full visualization Pressure-Volume-Temperature technologies, along with the Company's extensive database of producing reservoirs in the Gulf of Mexico, helped Talos in this successful drilling program.

Production Enhancement

Production Enhancement operations, which are focused on complex completions in unconventional, tight-oil reservoirs in the U.S., as well as conventional projects across the globe, posted fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $49,400,000, increasing over 5% sequentially and 10% year-over-year. Operating income on a GAAP basis was $7,900,000, while operating income, ex-items, was $7,700,000, yielding operating margins of 16% and sequential incremental margins, ex-items, in excess of 100%. In addition, Core's proprietary diagnostic services grew over 22% sequentially and 17% year-over-year.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, a U.S.-based operating company expressed the need to overcome injectivity challenges in their saltwater disposal wells. Cost-effective disposal of produced frac fluid is critical to the financial success of unconventional resources. Reservoir modeling determined that to optimize injection efficiencies, 14 zones dispersed across a 1,700 ft lateral wellbore needed to be perforated simultaneously in an over-balanced pressure configuration. Core Lab provided a customized solution for this challenging technical problem by combining its proprietary Pulse Wave Tubular Conveyed System with its proprietary HERO® Hard Rock energetics. Pulse Wave uses a unique energy transfer technology that can trigger multiple, unevenly-spaced perforating guns in a single downhole trip, eliminating the need for inert spacer guns between live guns to create a continuous communication string. Eliminating the need for spacer guns reduces material cost and significantly reduces the rig time required to deploy the system. The HERO® Hard Rock energetic technology uses an advanced, patented, liner material technology that yields debris-free perforations, while also providing deep penetration and more effective flow efficiencies in hard rock formations. By employing Pulse Wave technology, the client saved over 30% on the cost of consumables, in addition to reduced rig time. The HERO® Hard Rock energetics created communication across each perforating interval, enabling the operator to establish the desired injection rate, which was double that of similar wells completed using conventional wireline perforating technologies.

Liquidity, Free Cash Flow and Dividend

Core continues to focus on maximizing FCF, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. For the fourth quarter of 2022, cash from operations was $13,200,000 and capital expenditures were $2,000,000, yielding FCF of $11,200,000 . Core's free cash will continue to be returned to its shareholders through the Company's regular quarterly dividend as well as being focused towards reducing long-term debt.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Core's net debt was reduced by $11,700,000, which also reduced the Company's leverage ratio to 2.29 as of 31 December 2022, down from 2.42 at the end of third quarter of 2022. The Company will continue applying free cash towards reducing debt until the Company reaches its target leverage ratio (calculated as total net debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA) of 1.5 times or lower.

On 26 October 2022, Core's Board of Supervisory Directors ("Board") announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock, which was paid on 28 November 2022 to shareholders of record on 7 November 2022. Dutch withholding tax was deducted from the dividend at a rate of 15%.

On 1 February 2023, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock payable on 6 March 2023 to shareholders of record on 13 February 2023. Dutch withholding tax will be deducted from the dividend at a rate of 15%.

Return On Invested Capital

The Board and the Company's Executive Management continue to focus on strategies that maximize return on invested capital ("ROIC") and FCF, factors that have high correlation to total shareholder return. Core's commitment to an asset-light business model and disciplined capital stewardship promotes capital efficiency and is designed to produce more predictable and superior long-term ROIC.

The Board has established an internal performance metric of demonstrating superior ROIC performance relative to the oilfield service companies listed as Core's Comp Group by Bloomberg, as the Company continues to believe superior ROIC will result in higher total return to shareholders. Bloomberg's calculations using the latest comparable data available indicate Core Lab's ROIC improved to 7.2%.

Industry and Core Lab Outlook and Guidance

Looking forward into 2023, Core sees crude-oil macro fundamentals continuing to support a multi-year recovery cycle for the oil and gas industry. Crude-oil demand for 2023, as forecast by the International Energy Agency in January 2023, is projected to increase by 1.9 million barrels per day ("mbpd") to a record 101.7 mbpd as consumption in China grows along with the reopening of its economy. As crude-oil demand is projected to exceed pre-COVID levels, crude-oil supply is projected to tighten. Production growth continues to face constraints due to prolonged underinvestment in many regions around the globe and the natural decline of production from existing fields. As a result, Core Lab expects operators to expand their upstream spending plans for 2023 by mid-teens compared to 2022. This supports Core's outlook for continued improvement in international onshore and offshore activity, with projects emerging and underway, most notably across the Middle East, Latin America and West Africa regions.

Turning to the U.S., Core sees similar challenges with crude-oil supply which should require increased spending by operators to grow and replace production. While operators remain focused on capital discipline, 2023 forecasts indicate their U.S. upstream spending will increase approximately 15% year-over-year.

As customary, Core expects typical sequential seasonal industry patterns will cause activity in the first quarter of 2023 to decline in some regions. As such, Core anticipates Reservoir Description first quarter 2023 revenue to be down low to mid-single digits, sequentially. Continued volatility with crude-oil trading patterns may impact Core's Reservoir Description segment's international growth within its Russian, Ukrainian and European operations. Production Enhancement segment revenue is estimated to be up mid-single digits as U.S. land activity is projected to recover from normal seasonal declines experienced at year-end.

Core projects first quarter 2023 revenue to range from $125,000,000 to $129,000,000 and operating income of $11,500,000 to $14,500,000, yielding operating margins of approximately 10%. EPS for the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be $0.14 to $0.19 .

The Company's first quarter 2023 guidance is based on projections for underlying operations and excludes gains and losses in foreign exchange. First quarter 2023 guidance also assumes an effective tax rate of 20%.

Earnings Call Scheduled

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss Core's fourth quarter 2022 earnings announcement. The call will begin at 7:30 a.m. CST / 2:30 p.m. CET on Thursday, 2 February 2023. To listen to the call, please go to Core's website at www.corelab.com.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world. This release, as well as other statements we make, includes forward-looking statements regarding the future revenue, profitability, business strategies and developments, including the Redomestication of the Company made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Federal securities law. The Company's outlook is subject to various important cautionary factors, including risks and uncertainties related to the oil and natural gas industry, business and general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, the ability to achieve the benefits of the Redomestication, international markets, international political climates, including the Russia - Ukraine geopolitical conflict, public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and any related actions taken by businesses and governments, and other factors as more fully described in the Company's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These important factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of the Company's performance and are subject to a variety of factors, some of which are not under the control of the Company. Because the information herein is based solely on data currently available, and because it is subject to change as a result of changes in conditions over which the Company has no control or influence, such forward-looking statements should not be viewed as assurance regarding the Company's future performance.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

CORE LABORATORIES N.V. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Variance





December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



vs. Q3-2022

vs. Q4-2021

REVENUE

$ 127,571



$ 125,966



$ 125,139



1.3 %

1.9 %































OPERATING EXPENSES:



























Costs of services and product sales



99,816





98,930





96,987



0.9 %

2.9 %

General and administrative expense



8,724





10,001





10,927



(12.8) %

(20.2) %

Depreciation and amortization



4,073





4,171





4,398



(2.3) %

(7.4) %

Other (income) expense, net



(660)





(1,781)





(1,373)



NM

NM

Total operating expenses



111,953





111,321





110,939



0.6 %

0.9 %































OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



15,618





14,645





14,200



6.6 %

10.0 %

Interest expense



3,081





3,138





2,590



(1.8) %

19.0 %

Income (loss) from continuing operations

before income taxes



12,537





11,507





11,610



9.0 %

8.0 %

Income tax expense (benefit)



5,847





3,856





8,823



51.6 %

(33.7) %

Income (loss) from continuing operations



6,690





7,651





2,787



(12.6) %

140.0 %

Net income (loss)



6,690





7,651





2,787



(12.6) %

140.0 %

Net income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interest



(61)





127





99









99



NM

NM

Net income (loss) attributable to Core

Laboratories N.V.

$ 6,751



$ 7,524



$ 2,688



(10.3) %

151.2 %































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from

continuing operations

$ 0.14



$ 0.16



$ 0.06



(12.5) %

133.3 %































Diluted earnings (loss) per share

attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.

$ 0.14



$ 0.16



$ 0.06



(12.5) %

133.3 %































Diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding



46,826





47,012





46,927



(0.4) %

(0.2) %































Effective tax rate



47 %



34 %



76 %

NM

NM































SEGMENT INFORMATION:

























































Revenue:



























Reservoir Description

$ 78,124



$ 78,996



$ 80,097



(1.1) %

(2.5) %

Production Enhancement



49,447





46,970





45,042



5.3 %

9.8 %

Total

$ 127,571



$ 125,966



$ 125,139



1.3 %

1.9 %































Operating income (loss):



























Reservoir Description

$ 6,817



$ 9,798



$ 7,216



(30.4) %

(5.5) %

Production Enhancement



7,904





4,417





6,993



78.9 %

13.0 %

Corporate and Other



897





430





(9)



NM

NM

Total

$ 15,618



$ 14,645



$ 14,200



6.6 %

10.0 %































"NM" means not meaningful

































CORE LABORATORIES N.V. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,



% Variance





2022



2021







REVENUE

$ 489,735



$ 470,252



4.1 %





















OPERATING EXPENSES:

















Costs of services and product sales



393,655





367,896



7.0 %

General and administrative expense



38,117





44,173



(13.7) %

Depreciation and amortization



17,161





18,516



(7.3) %

Other (income) expense, net



(722)





(5,595)



NM

Total operating expenses



448,211





424,990



5.5 %





















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



41,524





45,262



(8.3) %

Interest expense



11,570





9,152



26.4 %

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



29,954





36,110



(17.0) %

Income tax expense (benefit)



10,296





15,891



(35.2) %

Income (loss) from continuing operations



19,658





20,219



(2.8) %

Net income (loss)



19,658





20,219



(2.8) %

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



205





492



NM

Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.

$ 19,453



$ 19,727



(1.4) %





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.42



$ 0.43



(2.3) %





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.

$ 0.42



$ 0.42



- %





















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



46,813





46,690



0.3 %





















Effective tax rate



34 %



44 %

NM





















SEGMENT INFORMATION:





































Revenue:

















Reservoir Description

$ 307,691



$ 313,609



(1.9) %

Production Enhancement



182,044





156,643



16.2 %

Total

$ 489,735



$ 470,252



4.1 %





















Operating income (loss):

















Reservoir Description

$ 22,902



$ 28,958



(20.9) %

Production Enhancement



16,351





15,163



7.8 %

Corporate and Other



2,271





1,141



99.0 %

Total

$ 41,524



$ 45,262



(8.3) %





















"NM" means not meaningful



















CORE LABORATORIES N.V. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)























% Variance

ASSETS:

December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



vs. Q3-2022

vs. Q4-2021































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,428



$ 13,732



$ 17,703



12.4 %

(12.9) %

Accounts receivable, net



106,913





100,195





96,830



6.7 %

10.4 %

Inventories



60,445





54,795





45,443



10.3 %

33.0 %

Other current assets



28,916





26,493





29,079



9.1 %

(0.6) %

Total current assets



211,702





195,215





189,055



8.4 %

12.0 %































Property, plant and equipment, net



105,028





107,252





110,952



(2.1) %

(5.3) %

Right of use assets



52,379





56,589





61,387



(7.4) %

(14.7) %

Intangibles, goodwill and other long-term assets, net



209,245





211,134





219,459



(0.9) %

(4.7) %

Total assets

$ 578,354



$ 570,190



$ 580,853



1.4 %

(0.4) %































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

























































Accounts payable

$ 45,847



$ 34,343



$ 29,726



33.5 %

54.2 %

Operating lease liabilities



11,699





11,472





12,342



2.0 %

(5.2) %

Other current liabilities



45,589





41,544





48,714



9.7 %

(6.4) %

Total current liabilities



103,135





87,359





90,782



18.1 %

13.6 %































Long-term debt, net



172,386





182,677





188,636



(5.6) %

(8.6) %

Long-term operating lease liabilities



38,305





41,975





49,286



(8.7) %

(22.3) %

Other long-term liabilities



75,574





74,886





91,148



0.9 %

(17.1) %































Total equity



188,954





183,293





161,001



3.1 %

17.4 %

Total liabilities and equity

$ 578,354



$ 570,190



$ 580,853



1.4 %

(0.4) %



CORE LABORATORIES N.V. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 19,658



$ 20,219

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



-





-

Net income (loss)



19,658





20,219

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Stock-based compensation



7,756





19,093

Depreciation and amortization



17,161





18,516

Deferred income taxes



433





6,012

Gain on sale of business



-





(1,012)

Accounts receivable



(10,078)





(13,522)

Inventories



(14,860)





(4,547)

Accounts payable



15,374





6,568

Other adjustments to net income (loss)



(10,488)





(14,748)

Net cash provided by operating activities



24,956





36,579















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Capital expenditures



(10,216)





(13,539)

Proceeds from insurance recovery



583





726

Other investing activities



5,777





2,590

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,856)





(10,223)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Repayment of long-term debt



(131,000)





(226,000)

Proceeds from long-term debt



116,000





155,000

Proceeds from issuance of common shares



-





60,000

Transaction costs on equity distribution program



(411)





(861)

Dividends paid



(1,853)





(1,834)

Repurchase of common shares



(3,903)





(8,256)

Other financing activities



(2,208)





(508)

Net cash used in financing activities



(23,375)





(22,459)















NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(2,275)





3,897

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of year



17,703





13,806

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of year

$ 15,428



$ 17,703



Non-GAAP Information

Management believes that the exclusion of certain income and expenses enables it to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations period-over-period and to identify operating trends that could otherwise be masked by the excluded Items. For this reason, management uses certain non-GAAP measures that exclude these Items and believes that this presentation provides a clearer comparison with the results reported in prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss), Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Operating Income (Loss)





Quarter Ended





December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

GAAP reported

$ 15,618



$ 14,645



$ 14,200

Stock compensation (1)



(1,868)





-





-

Redomestication costs



246





-





-

Foreign exchange losses (gains)



691





(1,303)





(32)

Excluding specific items

$ 14,687



$ 13,342



$ 14,168







Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations





Quarter Ended





December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

GAAP reported

$ 6,690



$ 7,651



$ 2,787

Stock compensation (1)



(1,494)





-





-

Redomestication costs



197





-





-

Foreign exchange losses (gains)



552





(1,043)





(26)

Debt issuance costs write off(3)



-





171





-

Impact of higher (lower) tax rate (4)



3,341





1,553





6,501

Excluding specific items

$ 9,286



$ 8,332



$ 9,262







Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations





Quarter Ended



Year ended





December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022

GAAP reported

$ 0.14



$ 0.16



$ 0.06



$ 0.42

Stock compensation (1), (2)



(0.03)





-





-





(0.01)

Severance and other charges



-





-





-





0.06

Bad debt



-





-





-





0.01

Foreign exchange losses (gains)



0.02





(0.01)





-





0.01

Impact of higher (lower) tax rate (4)



0.07





0.03





0.14





0.08

Excluding specific items

$ 0.20



$ 0.18



$ 0.20



$ 0.57



























(1) Quarter ended December 31, 2022 includes non-cash adjustment of stock compensation expense associated with certain performance

share awards that vested during the quarter.

(2) The year ended December 31, 2022 includes non-cash adjustment of stock compensation expense for shares that were granted but did

not vest. The period also includes stock compensation expense recognized pursuant to FASB ASC 718 "Stock Compensation"

associated with employees reaching eligible retirement age, which is nondeductible or partially deductible for tax purposes.

(3) Quarter ended September 30, 2022 includes debt issuance costs written off upon renewal of the credit facility.

(4) Includes adjustments to reflect tax expense at a normalized rate of 20%.



Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Operating Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations





Quarter Ended December 31, 2022





Reservoir Description



Production Enhancement



Corporate and Other

GAAP reported

$ 6,817



$ 7,904



$ 897

Stock compensation (1)



(1,250)





(618)





-

Redomestication costs



156





90





-

Foreign exchange losses (gains)



321





309





61

Excluding specific items

$ 6,044



$ 7,685



$ 958





















(1) Quarter ended December 31, 2022 includes non-cash adjustment of stock compensation expense associated with certain performance

share awards that vested during the quarter.



Return on Invested Capital

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") is presented based on management's belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors and management when comparing profitability and the efficiency with which capital has been employed over time relative to other companies. The Board has established an internal performance metric of demonstrating superior ROIC performance relative to the oilfield service companies listed as Core's Comp Group by Bloomberg. ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income.

ROIC of 7.2% is defined by Bloomberg as Net Operating Profit After Tax ("NOPAT") of $26.8 million divided by Average Total Invested Capital ("Average TIC") of $372.9 million where NOPAT is defined as GAAP net income before non-controlling interest plus the sum of income tax expense, interest expense, and pension expense less pension service cost and tax effect on income before interest and tax expense. Average TIC is defined as the average of beginning and ending periods' GAAP stockholders' equity plus the sum of net long-term debt, lease liabilities, allowance for credit losses, net of deferred taxes, and income taxes payable.

Free Cash Flow

Core uses the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow to evaluate its cash flows and results of operations. Free cash flow is an important measurement because it represents the cash from operations, in excess of capital expenditures, available to operate the business and fund non-discretionary obligations. Free cash flow is not a measure of operating performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation nor construed as an alternative consideration to operating income, net income, earnings per share, or cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow should not be considered a measure of liquidity. Moreover, since free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP and thus is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, free cash flow as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Computation of Free Cash Flow

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 13,211



$ 24,956

Capital expenditures



(2,021)





(10,216)

Free cash flow

$ 11,190



$ 14,740



SOURCE Core Laboratories N.V.