Just weeks after announcing its intent to build a AUD 300 million ($210 million) lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Australia, Recharge Industries has reportedly joined a host of other bidders considering the revival of collapsed UK battery company Britishvolt. Investment could also revive plans to construct a battery cell gigafactory in northern England.From pv magazine Australia Australia-based Recharge Industries is considering making a play to buy failed battery startup Britishvolt from administrators in a move that could resuscitate plans to construct a GBP 3.8 billion ($4.71 billion) ...

