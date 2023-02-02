SEAC Thailand
SEAC Thailand Launches 456 Smart Learning Ecosystem To Upskills Learners
The Revolutionary 456 Learning Experience Alters Skills Learning & Development in 3 Stages
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 2 February 2023 - SEAC, Southeast Asia's SMART learning leader today launch their 456 Smart Learning Ecosystem to address the slow rate at which the education and training industries are evolving their learning approaches . SEAC has innovated and refined its approach over the last ten years to better meet learners needs in this new era of rapid change and upskilling. SEAC's 456 learning experience solution integrates content, technology, design, and experience expertise to reimagine learning by using their trademarked 456 methodologies.
The solution begins with defining the five phases that a learner must go through to ensure buy-in, value, retention, and application: essentially, a bridge across their skill gap. Following that, SEAC weaves four distinct learning lines to support the learners in crossing that bridge to their future. Finally, SEAC incorporates targeted lab experiences to assist learners in accelerating and applying their new skills with confidence and impact. SEAC's 4-Line Learning, 5-Phase Development, and 6 Learning Labs are a technology-enabled ecosystem and toolkit for effectively closing the massive skill gaps learners' face.
Understanding the three major frameworks:
6 Learning Labs: Short, powerful, targeted interventions added at the right moment to speed up and boost learning and application. These are some examples:
By combining these three learning design and delivery frameworks yield an effective, learner-focused experience that reduces unnecessary content, activities, and distractions in favor of context and application
About SEAC
