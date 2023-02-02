The "France Ridesharing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ridesharing market in France is forecast to grow by 2473.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.82%

The market is driven by increase in vehicle ownership costs, reduced travel costs, and reduction of traffic congestion.

This study identifies the emergence of autonomous ridesharing as one of the prime reasons driving the ridesharing market growth during the next few years. Also, reduced air and noise pollution and an increase in the usage of multimodal people transportation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ridesharing market in France provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ridesharing market vendors. Also, the ridesharing market in France analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Vendors

Avis Budget Group Inc

Blacklane GmbH

Bolt Technology OU

Caocao Mobility Paris

Citygo

Comuto SA

France Taxi SAS

Groupe Rousselet

IOWA RIDESHARE

IT TRAVEL LP

Karos

La Roue Verte SAS

Lyft Inc

MyEcoCar

On Demand iCARS Inc

Public In Motion GmbH

Uber Technologies Inc

WHC Worldwide LLC

CarpoolWorld inc.

Klaxit SAS

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Ridesharing market in France 2017 2021

4.2 Sevice Type Segment Analysis 2017 2021

4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 2021

4.4 Connectivity Segment Analysis 2017 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service Type

6.3 E-hailing Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Station-based Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Service Type

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Car Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Others Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Connectivity

8.3 Short distance Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Long distance Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by Connectivity

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

