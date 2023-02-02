Data Bridge Market Research: Medical Protective Goggles Market to Notice Utmost Growth of USD 1,040.10 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Development Trends and Industry Growth Outlook

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Medical Protective Goggles Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Medical Protective Goggles Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers. For many businesses, Medical Protective Goggles Market report acts as a key component in developing marketing strategy by providing a fact-based foundation for estimating sales and profitability.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical protective goggles market, which was USD 525.84 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 1,040.10 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Medical Protective Goggles Market Analysis:

Medical protective goggles are used by healthcare workers who treat patients with infectious diseases and personnel who work in laboratories with chemicals or human bodily fluids. Various organizations recommend goggles as primary eye protection because they can significantly reduce the transmission of infectious diseases.

Medical goggles are primarily intended to protect the eyes from harmful particles such as liquids, chemicals, vapors, mists, fumes, and sprays. Medical goggles are widely used in the medical industry because practitioners wear them while suctioning oral secretions or performing open surgical procedures. Medical protective goggles, in addition to acting as a barrier, keep infectious materials out of the eyes. Anti-fog goggles, for example, provide dependable and practical eye protection from respiratory droplets, sprays, and splashes that can come from multiple directions. Furthermore, newer designs of medical goggles on the market fit comfortably over prescription glasses and have minimal gaps.

Recent developments

In June 2021 , Bolle Safety, a leading French developer of P.P.E. eyewear, announced a partnership with RotoMedical, making it the company's exclusive U.K. manufacturer of P.P.E. eyewear for the healthcare industry.

In August 2021 , Bolle Safety, a leading French P.P.E. eyewear developer, launched a brand new direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce website to strengthen and support its distribution strategy.

, Bolle Safety, a leading French P.P.E. eyewear developer, launched a brand new direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce website to strengthen and support its distribution strategy. In April 2020 , Arburg, Ems-Chemie, and Uvex announced a manufacturing collaboration to provide goggles to protect the eye and conjunctiva tissue from contamination, intended for use by specialist personnel such as doctors, nurses, and emergency responders.

Top Leading Key Players of Medical Protective Goggles Market:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB ( Sweden )

) 3M (U.S.)

(U.S.) TIDI Products, L.L.C. (U.S.)

Xiamen Jiayu Optical Co., Ltd ( China )

) UNIVET S.R.L. ( Italy )

) Bollé ( France )

) G.F. Health Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Narang Medical Ltd. ( India )

) U.S.A. Medical and Surgical Supplies (U.S.)

Medical and Surgical Supplies (U.S.) MEGASAFE PRODUCTS, INC. ( Taiwan )

) Day Sun Industrial Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Sun Sight Glasses Co, Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) KCWW (U.S.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Critical Insights Related to the Medical Protective Goggles Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Market Drivers:

Increasing surgical operations and prevalence of infectious diseases

Medical goggles are essential for protecting healthcare workers' eyes from germs and other harmful particles. Any surgeon or other physician performing open surgery must wear standard medical goggles to prevent splashes and spurts of blood and blood-borne substances. With rising demand for surgical procedures to treat various medical conditions, the global market for medical goggles is gaining traction.

Rising use of protective equipment

Strict government regulations requiring protective equipment when working in hazardous environments and WHO and C.D.C. recommendations for the use of medical goggles have increased demand for medical goggles. According to India's Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, medical goggles, for example, are an essential component of a P.P.E. kit and must be disposed of as biomedical waste after use. According to the ministry, medical goggles that meet the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) quality standards can be reused after being properly disinfected. These are certain factors that propel the growth of the market.

Medical Protective Goggles Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the medical protective goggles market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical protective goggles market because of the growing awareness for the usage of medical safety equipment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in 2023-2030, owing to the rising spread of contagious diseases and the growth of investments in research and development.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Medical Protective Goggles Market Segmentations:

Type

Reusable Protective Goggles

Disposable Protective Goggles

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Medical Institutions

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Medical Protective Goggles Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Medical Protective Goggles market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Medical Protective Goggles market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Medical Protective Goggles market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Medical Protective Goggles market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Medical Protective Goggles market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Medical Protective Goggles market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Medical Protective Goggles market?

Opportunities

Adoption of technologically advanced manufacturing practices

With the rapid increase in demand for medical goggles, manufacturers are implementing advanced technology to increase their manufacturing capacity. For instance, 3D printing has grown in popularity for producing medical supplies, assisting in meeting manufacturing shortages. China is becoming a leading 3D printing manufacturer of medical goggles that are easier to seal, fog resistant, and much lighter and more comfortable to wear. Such technologies are expected to support the growing demand for medical protective goggles in the healthcare industry, boosting market growth significantly.

Restraints/Challenges

Limited safety concerns and regulation in emerging economies

Medical tourism is growing in developing countries due to the low cost of their medical procedures. However, there is a severe problem of a lack of regulations and expenditure in these countries regarding the safety of healthcare professionals, negatively impacting the global market for medical protective goggles. Except for surgical procedures, medical goggles are uncommon in healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the high prevalence of local counterfeit medical products in emerging economies harms the market.

This medical protective goggles market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the medical protective goggles market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Content

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Medical Protective Goggles Market, By Type Global Medical Protective Goggles Market, By End User Global Medical Protective Goggles Market, By Region Global Medical Protective Goggles Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

