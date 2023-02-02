Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851297 ISIN: US4278661081 Ticker-Symbol: HSY 
Tradegate
02.02.23
13:38 Uhr
209,20 Euro
+4,15
+2,02 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
209,50211,8514:26
209,45211,9014:25
PR Newswire
02.02.2023 | 12:45
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Hershey Company: Hershey Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results; Provides 2023 Outlook

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced net sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

"In 2022, the Hershey Company delivered one of its strongest years in history despite record inflation, continued supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic uncertainty for many consumers," said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It took tremendous hard work, perseverance, and agility from every one of our employees and partners, and I couldn't be prouder of what we have accomplished or more excited for what lies ahead. We expect to deliver another year of strong sales and earnings growth in 2023 as we invest in our amazing portfolio of brands, additional capacity and capabilities."

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Summary1

  • Consolidated net sales of $2,652.3 million, an increase of 14.0%.
  • Organic, constant currency net sales increased 10.7%.
  • The impact of acquisitions on net sales was a 3.6-point benefit2 while foreign currency exchange was a 0.3-point headwind.
  • Reported net income of $396.3 million, or $1.92 per share-diluted, an increase of 18.5%.
  • Adjusted earnings per share-diluted of $2.02, an increase of 19.5%.

1 All comparisons for the fourth quarter of 2022 are with respect to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

2 Reflects the impact from the 2021 acquisitions of Pretzels Inc. (Pretzels) and Dot's Pretzels, LLC (Dot's).

2022 Full-Year Financial Results Summary3

  • Consolidated net sales of $10,419.3 million, an increase of 16.1%.
  • Organic, constant currency net sales increased 12.0%.
  • The net impact of acquisitions on net sales was a 4.3-point benefit4 while foreign currency exchange was a 0.2-point headwind.
  • Reported net income of $1,644.8 million, or $7.96 per share-diluted, an increase of 12.0%.
  • Adjusted earnings per share-diluted of $8.52, an increase of 18.5%.

3 All comparisons for full-year 2022 are with respect to the full-year ended December 31, 2021.

4 Reflects the impact from the 2021 acquisitions of Pretzels, Dot's and Lily's Sweets, LLC (Lily's).

2023 Full-Year Financial Outlook Summary

The company expects net sales growth of 6% to 8% driven primarily by net price realization as consumer demand remains steady behind higher advertising levels and increased capacity. Sales growth and gross margin expansion are expected to more than offset increased brand, capability and technology investments, as well as higher pension and interest expenses, to drive projected reported earnings per share growth of 11% to 15% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 9% to 11%.

2023 Full-Year Outlook


Total Company

Net sales growth


6% - 8%

Reported earnings per share growth


11% - 15%

Adjusted earnings per share growth


9% - 11%

The company also expects:

  • A reported and adjusted effective tax rate in the range of 15% to 16%;
  • Other expense, which primarily reflects the write-down of equity investments that qualify for a tax credit, of approximately $190 million to $210 million ;
  • Interest expense of approximately $145 million to $155 million, reflecting a higher interest rate environment; and
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $800 million to $900 million, driven by core confection capacity expansion and continued investments in a digital infrastructure including the build and upgrade of a new ERP system across the enterprise.

Below is a reconciliation of projected 2023 and full-year 2022 and 2021 earnings per share-diluted calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share-diluted:


2023 (Projected)


2022


2021

Reported EPS - Diluted

$8.87 - $9.12


$7.96


$7.11

Derivative Mark-to-Market Losses (Gains)

-


0.38


(0.12)

Business Realignment Activities

0.01


0.02


0.09

Acquisition and Integration-Related Activities

0.45 - 0.53


0.24


0.16

Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business Realignment Charges

-


-


0.03

Other Miscellaneous Losses (Benefits)

-


0.07


(0.07)

Tax Effect of All Adjustments Reflected Above

(0.12)


(0.15)


(0.01)

Adjusted EPS - Diluted

$9.29 - $9.46


$8.52


$7.19

2023 projected earnings per share-diluted, as presented above, does not include the impact of mark-to-market gains and losses on our commodity derivative contracts that are reflected within corporate unallocated expense in segment results until the related inventory is sold since we are not able to forecast the impact of the market changes.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Components of Net Sales Growth

A reconciliation between reported net sales growth rates and organic constant currency net sales growth rates, along with the contribution from net price realization and volume, is provided below:


Three Months Ended December 31, 2022


Percentage
Change as
Reported


Impact of
Foreign
Currency
Exchange


Percentage
Change on
Constant
Currency
Basis


Impact of
Acquisitions


Percentage
Change on
Organic
Constant
Currency
Basis


Organic
Price


Organic
Volume/Mix

North America Confectionery

9.7 %


(0.5) %


10.2 %


- %


10.2 %


9.1 %


1.1 %















North America Salty Snacks

71.4 %


- %


71.4 %


52.7 %


18.7 %


9.7 %


9.0 %















International

11.1 %


1.8 %


9.3 %


- %


9.3 %


0.4 %


8.9 %















Total Company

14.0 %


(0.3) %


14.3 %


3.6 %


10.7 %


8.5 %


2.2 %




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022


Percentage
Change as
Reported


Impact of
Foreign
Currency
Exchange


Percentage
Change on
Constant
Currency
Basis


Impact of
Acquisitions
and
Divestitures


Percentage
Change on
Organic
Constant
Currency
Basis


Organic
Price


Organic
Volume/Mix

North America Confectionery

11.1 %


(0.2) %


11.3 %


0.4 %


10.9 %


8.1 %


2.8 %















North America Salty Snacks

85.3 %


- %


85.3 %


64.0 %


21.3 %


12.0 %


9.3 %















International

16.3 %


0.3 %


16.0 %


- %


16.0 %


4.1 %


11.9 %















Total Company

16.1 %


(0.2) %


16.3 %


4.3 %


12.0 %


8.0 %


4.0

The company presents certain percentage changes in net sales on a constant currency basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rates in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in the average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results

Consolidated net sales increased 14.0% to $2,652.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, including a 3.6-point benefit from the acquisition of Dot's and Pretzels. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 10.7%, driven primarily by net price realization of 8.5 points. Consumer demand continued to grow across segments driving an additional 2.2 points of volume gains.

Reported gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 43.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022. This decrease was driven by broad-based cost of goods inflation, including commodity mark-to-market losses, higher manufacturing costs and labor investments, and unfavorable portfolio mix, which was partially offset by higher organic net sales growth. Adjusted gross margin increased 20 basis points to 43.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net price realization and volume gains drove gross margin expansion, which was partially offset by raw material and packaging inflation, higher labor costs, increased manufacturing costs related to higher-than-anticipated demand, and unfavorable portfolio mix.

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses increased 11.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus the prior-year period, primarily driven by higher corporate expenses. Advertising and related consumer marketing expenses increased by 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus the same period last year. Higher levels of advertising were driven by Reese's and Jolly Rancher brands in response to incremental capacity, which was partially offset by cost efficiencies related to new media partners. Selling, marketing and administrative expenses, excluding advertising and related consumer marketing, increased 15.4% versus the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by incremental capability and technology investments, increased non-income tax reserves and favorable benefit accrual in the prior-year period.

Fourth-quarter 2022 reported operating profit of $526.6 million increased 14.7%, resulting in an operating profit margin of 19.9%, an increase of 20 basis points versus the prior-year period. Adjusted operating profit of $555.3 million increased 16.7% versus the fourth quarter of 2021, resulting in adjusted operating profit margin of 20.9%, an increase of 40 basis points. Profit increases in both reported and adjusted operating profit were driven by price realization gains, higher volume and operating cost leverage. In addition, reported operating profit was partially offset by derivative mark-to-market losses and higher integration costs related to recent acquisitions.

The reported effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 was (9.1)% compared to 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 1,000 basis points. The adjusted effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 was (6.5)% compared to 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 870 basis points. Both the reported and adjusted effective tax rate decreases were driven by higher renewable energy tax credits versus the prior-year period.

The company's fourth-quarter 2022 results, as prepared in accordance with GAAP, included items positively impacting comparability of $28.7 million, or $0.10 per share-diluted. For the fourth quarter of 2021, items positively impacting comparability totaled $20.8 million, or $0.07 per share-diluted.

The following table presents a summary of items impacting comparability in each period (see Appendix I for additional information):


Pre-Tax (millions)


Earnings Per Share-Diluted


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021









Derivative Mark-to-Market Losses (Gains)

$ 14.7


$ (0.2)


$ 0.07


$ -

Business Realignment Activities

2.0


2.8


0.01


-

Acquisition and Integration-Related Activities

12.0


22.4


0.06


0.10

Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business Realignment Charges

-


4.2


-


0.02

Other Miscellaneous Benefits

-


(8.4)


-


(0.04)

Tax Effect of All Adjustments Reflected Above

-


-


(0.04)


(0.01)


$ 28.7


$ 20.8


$ 0.10


$ 0.07




Pre-Tax (millions)


Earnings Per Share-Diluted


Twelve Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021









Derivative Mark-to-Market Losses (Gains)

$ 78.2


$ (24.4)


$ 0.38


$ (0.12)

Business Realignment Activities

4.4


16.6


0.02


0.09

Acquisition and Integration-Related Activities

48.5


33.1


0.24


0.16

Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business Realignment Charges

-


5.3


-


0.03

Other Miscellaneous Losses (Benefits)

13.6


(15.1)


0.07


(0.07)

Tax Effect of All Adjustments Reflected Above

-


-


(0.15)


(0.01)


$ 144.6


$ 15.5


$ 0.56


$ 0.08

The following are comments about segment performance for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus the prior-year period. See the schedule of supplementary information within this press release for additional information on segment net sales and profit.

North America Confectionery

Hershey's North America Confectionery segment net sales were $2,174.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 9.7% versus the same period last year. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 10.2% primarily driven by net price realization, along with modest volume gains from strong consumer demand.

Hershey's U.S. candy, mint and gum (CMG) retail takeaway for the twelve-week period ended January 1, 2023 in the multi-outlet combined plus convenience store channels (MULO+C) increased 10.7%. Unit pricing was the primary driver of retail sales growth, while consumer demand remained resilient with volumes declining modestly. Growth was strong across segments, with chocolate retail sales growth of 10.6%, sweets retail sales growth of 12.8% and refreshment retail sales growth of 10.8%. Strong consumer engagement for the Halloween and Holiday seasons also contributed to this growth. CMG share declined by 54 basis points due to category mix headwinds and capacity constraints on seasonal products.

North America Confectionery segment income was $703.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of 12.9% versus the prior-year period. This resulted in segment margin of 32.3%, an increase of 90 basis points. Net price realization, volume gains and media cost efficiencies more than offset broad-based inflation, increased manufacturing and labor costs, and higher levels of brand and capability investments to drive segment income and margin expansion in the fourth quarter.

North America Salty Snacks

Hershey's North America Salty Snacks segment net sales were $272.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 71.4% versus the same period last year. Sales from the acquisitions of Dot's and Pretzels were a 52.7-point benefit. Organic, constant currency net sales growth was 18.7% with nearly equal contribution from volume gains and net price realization.

Hershey's U.S. salty snack retail takeaway in MULO+C increased 19.2% in the 12-week period ended January 1, 2023, resulting in a salty snack share gain of 10 basis points in the period.SkinnyPop products retail sales increased 19.7%, gaining 130 basis points of ready-to-eat popcorn share in the fourth quarter. Consumer demand and unit velocities for the SkinnyPop brand grew through incremental consumer occasions, while unit pricing also contributed to retail growth.Pirate's Booty products declined 3.0% due to lower promotional levels as the company seeks to reduce supply chain complexity and improve profitability.Dot's Homestyle Pretzels brand reported strong retail sales growth of 32.3% as the brand continued to gain distribution and acquire new buyers in the fourth quarter. This growth significantly outpaced the category, driving 130 basis points of pretzel share gain.

The North America Salty Snacks segment income was $56.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of 187.5% versus the prior-year period. This resulted in a segment margin of 20.8%, an increase of 840 basis points versus the prior-year period. Profit and margin expansion were driven by volume, price realization and acquisitions, along with lower levels of advertising versus the prior-year period, which more than offset inflation, unfavorable mix and acquisition-related costs.

International

Fourth-quarter 2022 net sales for Hershey's International segment increased 11.1% versus the same period last year to $205.6 million . Organic, constant currency net sales increased 9.3% driven by strong consumer demand across geographies, along with modest net price realization.

The International segment reported a $0.1 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a 63.2% increase versus the prior year period, resulting in segment margin of (0.1)%, an increase of 10 basis points. Volume gains and net price realization more than offset broad-based inflation and incremental capability and technology investments, to drive the profit increase and margin expansion in the fourth quarter.

Unallocated Corporate Expense

Hershey's unallocated corporate expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $204.7 million, an increase of $37.9 million, or 22.7% versus the same period of 2021. This increase was driven by higher technology costs related to building a digital infrastructure, including the company's ERP system and related amortization, incremental capability investments, increased non-income tax reserve and a favorable benefit accrual in the prior-year period.

Live Webcast

At approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern time) today, Hershey will post a pre-recorded management discussion of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results and business update to its website at www.thehersheycompany.com/investors. In addition, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time) today, the company will host a live question and answer session with investors and financial analysts. Details to access this call are available on the company's website.

Note: In this release, for the fourth-quarter of and full-year 2022, Hershey references income measures that are not in accordance with GAAP because they exclude certain items impacting comparability, including gains and losses associated with mark-to-market commodity derivatives, business realignment activities, acquisition and integration-related activities and other miscellaneous losses and benefits. The company refers to these income measures as "adjusted" or "non-GAAP" financial measures throughout this release. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in evaluating results of operations for internal purposes and are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the company believes exclusion of such items provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Income is provided below.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated results

Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended

In thousands except per share data

December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Reported gross profit

$ 1,144,806


$ 1,012,867


$ 4,498,785


$ 4,048,598

Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains)

15,258


(239)


78,782


(24,376)

Business realignment activities

-


(30)


3


5,220

Acquisition and integration-related activities

-


-


4,041


2,678

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 1,160,064


$ 1,012,598


$ 4,581,611


$ 4,032,120









Reported operating profit

$ 526,646


$ 459,172


$ 2,260,787


$ 2,043,722

Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains)

14,658


(239)


78,182


(24,376)

Business realignment activities

2,044


2,806


4,417


16,599

Acquisition and integration-related activities

12,001


22,444


48,482


33,142

Other miscellaneous losses (benefits)

-


(8,469)


13,568


(15,209)

Non-GAAP operating profit

$ 555,349


$ 475,714


$ 2,405,436


$ 2,053,878









Reported provision (benefit) for income taxes

$ (33,174)


$ 3,150


$ 272,254


$ 314,405

Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains)*

4,521


(1,018)


13,508


(9,176)

Business realignment activities*

567


650


1,119


3,138

Acquisition and integration-related activities*

2,804


5,136


11,525


7,683

Other miscellaneous losses (benefits)*

-


-


3,256


(1,474)

Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes

$ (25,282)


$ 7,918


$ 301,662


$ 314,576









Reported net income

$ 396,296


$ 335,556


$ 1,644,817


$ 1,477,512

Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains)

10,137


779


64,674


(15,200)

Business realignment activities

1,477


2,156


3,298


13,461

Acquisition and integration-related activities

9,197


17,308


36,957


25,459

Noncontrolling interest share of business realignment and impairment charges

-


4,235


-


5,313

Other miscellaneous losses (benefits)

-


(8,469)


10,312


(13,735)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 417,107


$ 351,565


$ 1,760,058


$ 1,492,810


Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated results

Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Reported EPS - Diluted

$ 1.92


$ 1.62


$ 7.96


$ 7.11

Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains)

0.07


-


0.38


(0.12)

Business realignment activities

0.01


-


0.02


0.09

Acquisition and integration-related activities

0.06


0.10


0.24


0.16

Noncontrolling interest share of business realignment and impairment charges

-


0.02


-


0.03

Other miscellaneous losses (benefits)

-


(0.04)


0.07


(0.07)

Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above**

(0.04)


(0.01)


(0.15)


(0.01)

Non-GAAP EPS - Diluted

$ 2.02


$ 1.69


$ 8.52


$ 7.19









* The tax effect for each adjustment is determined by calculating the tax impact of the adjustment on the company's quarterly effective tax rate, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

** Adjustments reported above are reported on a pre-tax basis before the tax effect described in the reconciliation above for Non-GAAP provision for income taxes.

In the assessment of our results, we review and discuss the following financial metrics that are derived from the reported and non-GAAP financial measures presented above:


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

As reported gross margin

43.2 %


43.5 %


43.2 %


45.1 %

Non-GAAP gross margin (1)

43.7 %


43.5 %


44.0 %


44.9 %









As reported operating profit margin

19.9 %


19.7 %


21.7 %


22.8 %

Non-GAAP operating profit margin (2)

20.9 %


20.5 %


23.1 %


22.9 %









As reported effective tax rate

(9.1) %


0.9 %


14.2 %


17.5 %

Non-GAAP effective tax rate (3)

(6.5) %


2.2 %


14.6 %


17.4 %



(1)

Calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of net sales for each period presented.

(2)

Calculated as non-GAAP operating profit as a percentage of net sales for each period presented.

(3)

Calculated as non-GAAP provision for income taxes as a percentage of non-GAAP income before taxes (calculated as non-GAAP operating profit minus non-GAAP interest expense, net plus or minus non-GAAP other (income) expense, net).

Appendix I

Details of the charges included in GAAP results, as summarized in the press release (above), are as follows:

Derivative Mark-to-Market Losses (Gains): The mark-to-market losses (gains) on commodity derivatives are recorded as unallocated and excluded from adjusted results until such time as the related inventory is sold, at which time the corresponding losses (gains) are reclassified from unallocated to segment income. Since we often purchase commodity contracts to price inventory requirements in future years, we make this adjustment to facilitate the year-over-year comparison of cost of sales on a basis that matches the derivative gains and losses with the underlying economic exposure being hedged for the period.

Business Realignment Activities: We periodically undertake restructuring and cost reduction activities as part of ongoing efforts to enhance long-term profitability. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we commenced the International Optimization Program to streamline resources and investments in select international markets, including the optimization of our China operating model to improve efficiencies and provide a more sustainable and simplified base going forward. During the three- and 12-month periods of 2022 and 2021, business realignment charges related primarily to other third-party costs related to this program, as well as severance and employee benefit costs.

Acquisition and Integration-Related Activities: During the three- and 12-month periods of 2022, we incurred costs related to the integration of the 2021 acquisitions of Lily's, Dot's and Pretzels. During the three- and 12-month periods of 2021, we incurred costs to effectuate the acquisitions of Lily's, Dot's and Pretzels, as well as costs related to the integration of Lily's.

Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business Realignment and Impairment Charges: Certain of the business realignment and impairment charges recorded related to the divestiture of Lotte Shanghai Foods Co., Ltd. ("LSFC"), a joint venture in which we previously owned a 50% controlling interest. Therefore, we have also adjusted for the portion of these charges included within the income (loss) attributed to the noncontrolling interest.

Other Miscellaneous Losses (Benefits): In 2022, we recorded a loss on the sale of non-operating assets located in Pennsylvania. In 2021, we recorded a gain on the divestiture of LSFC, as well as a gain on a receivable previously deemed uncollectible.

Tax Effect of All Adjustments: This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all pre-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the applicable table. The tax effect for each adjustment is determined by calculating the tax impact of the adjustment on the company's quarterly effective tax rate, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strategy," "target" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would," among others. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. Because actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements when deciding whether to buy, sell or hold the company's securities. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain due to the loss or disruption of essential manufacturing or supply elements or other factors; issues or concerns related to the quality and safety of our products, ingredients or packaging, human and workplace rights, and other environmental, social or governance matters; changes in raw material and other costs, along with the availability of adequate supplies of raw materials; the company's ability to successfully execute business continuity plans to address changes in consumer preferences and the broader economic and operating environment; selling price increases, including volume declines associated with pricing elasticity; market demand for our new and existing products; increased marketplace competition; failure to successfully execute and integrate acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures; changes in governmental laws and regulations, including taxes; political, economic, and/or financial market conditions, including with respect to inflation, rising interest rates, slower growth or recession, and other events beyond our control such as the impacts on the business arising from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ; risks and uncertainties related to our international operations; disruptions, failures or security breaches of our information technology infrastructure and that of our customers and partners (including our suppliers); our ability to hire, engage and retain a talented global workforce, our ability to realize expected cost savings and operating efficiencies associated with strategic initiatives or restructuring programs; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; and such other matters as discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.

The Hershey Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(unaudited) (in thousands except percentages and per share amounts)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended





December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021











Net sales



$ 2,652,338


$ 2,326,128


$ 10,419,294


$ 8,971,337

Cost of sales


1,507,532


1,313,261


5,920,509


4,922,739

Gross profit



1,144,806


1,012,867


4,498,785


4,048,598









Selling, marketing and administrative expense

616,445


552,918


2,236,009


2,001,351

Business realignment costs

1,715


777


1,989


3,525










Operating profit

526,646


459,172


2,260,787


2,043,722

Interest expense, net


35,587


29,762


137,557


127,417

Other (income) expense, net


127,937


86,469


206,159


119,081










Income before income taxes


363,122


342,941


1,917,071


1,797,224

(Benefit) provision for income taxes


(33,174)


3,150


272,254


314,405











Net income including noncontrolling interest

396,296


339,791


1,644,817


1,482,819











Less: Net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

-


4,235


-


5,307

Net income attributable to The Hershey Company

$ 396,296


$ 335,556


$ 1,644,817


$ 1,477,512











Net income per share

- Basic

- Common

$ 1.98


$ 1.67


$ 8.22


$ 7.34


- Diluted

- Common

$ 1.92


$ 1.62


$ 7.96


$ 7.11


- Basic

- Class B

$ 1.80


$ 1.52


$ 7.47


$ 6.68











Shares outstanding

- Basic

- Common

147,173


145,687


146,713


146,120


- Diluted

- Common

206,291


207,447


206,575


207,758


- Basic

- Class B

58,114


60,614


58,822


60,614









Key margins:










Gross margin


43.2 %


43.5 %


43.2 %


45.1 %

Operating profit margin


19.9 %


19.7 %


21.7 %


22.8 %

Net margin


14.9 %


14.4 %


15.8 %


16.5 %

The Hershey Company

Supplementary Information - Segment Results

for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(unaudited) (in thousands except percentages)


















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


% Change


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


% Change

Net sales:













North America Confectionery


$ 2,174,785


$ 1,982,385


9.7 %


$ 8,536,480


$ 7,682,416


11.1 %

North America Salty Snacks


271,962


158,695


71.4 %


1,029,405


555,424


85.3 %

International


205,591


185,048


11.1 %


853,409


733,497


16.3 %

Total


$ 2,652,338


$ 2,326,128


14.0 %


$ 10,419,294


$ 8,971,337


16.1 %














Segment income (loss):













North America Confectionery


$ 703,502


$ 623,181


12.9 %


$ 2,811,066


$ 2,475,873


13.5 %

North America Salty Snacks


56,685


19,719


187.5 %


159,935


100,777


58.7 %

International


(131)


(356)


(63.2) %


107,927


74,170


45.5 %

Total segment income


760,056


642,544


18.3 %


3,078,928


2,650,820


16.2 %

Unallocated corporate expense (1)


204,707


166,830


22.7 %


673,492


596,942


12.8 %

Mark-to-market adjustment for commodity derivatives (2)


14,658


(239)


NM


78,182


(24,376)


NM

Costs associated with business realignment initiatives


2,044


2,806


(27.2) %


4,417


16,599


(73.4) %

Acquisition and integration-related activities


12,001


22,444


(46.5) %


48,482


33,142


46.3 %

Other miscellaneous benefits


-


(8,469)


(100.0) %


13,568


(15,209)


(189.2) %

Operating profit


526,646


459,172


14.7 %


2,260,787


2,043,722


10.6 %

Interest expense, net


35,587


29,762


19.6 %


137,557


127,417


8.0 %

Other (income) expense, net


127,937


86,469


48.0 %


206,159


119,081


73.1 %

Income before income taxes


$ 363,122


$ 342,941


5.9 %


$ 1,917,071


$ 1,797,224


6.7 %



(1)

Includes centrally-managed (a) corporate functional costs relating to legal, treasury, finance, and human resources, (b) expenses associated with the oversight and administration of our global operations, including warehousing, distribution and manufacturing, information systems and global shared services, (c) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and (d) other gains or losses that are not integral to segment performance.

(2)

Net (gains) losses on mark-to-market valuation of commodity derivative positions recognized in unallocated derivative losses (gains).

NM - not meaningful




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Segment income (loss) as a percent of net sales:









North America Confectionery


32.3 %


31.4 %


32.9 %


32.2 %

North America Salty Snacks


20.8 %


12.4 %


15.5 %


18.1 %

International


(0.1) %


(0.2) %


12.6 %


10.1 %

The Hershey Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands of dollars)





Assets

December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


(unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 463,889


$ 329,266

Accounts receivable - trade, net

711,203


671,464

Inventories

1,173,119


988,511

Prepaid expenses and other

272,195


256,965





Total current assets

2,620,406


2,246,206





Property, plant and equipment, net

2,769,702


2,586,187

Goodwill

2,606,956


2,633,174

Other intangibles

1,966,269


2,037,588

Other non-current assets

944,989


868,203

Deferred income taxes

40,498


40,873





Total assets

$ 10,948,820


$ 10,412,231





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Accounts payable

$ 970,558


$ 692,338

Accrued liabilities

832,518


855,638

Accrued income taxes

6,710


3,070

Short-term debt

693,790


939,423

Current portion of long-term debt

753,578


2,844





Total current liabilities

3,257,154


2,493,313





Long-term debt

3,343,977


4,086,627

Other long-term liabilities

719,742


787,058

Deferred income taxes

328,403


288,004





Total liabilities

7,649,276


7,655,002





Total stockholders' equity

3,299,544


2,757,229





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 10,948,820


$ 10,412,231

SOURCE The Hershey Company

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.