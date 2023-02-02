The European Commission listed tax exemptions, flexible aid, and the promotion of local manufacturing among its key strategies for the Green Deal Industrial Plan. However, the SolarPower Europe industry group has criticized the plan's lack of focus on solar.From pv magazine Spain The European Commission published a communication on the Green Deal Industrial Plan that EC President Ursula von der Leyen announced at Davos in mid-January. The European counterpart to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) aims to create an environment that is conducive to increasing the European Union's manufacturing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...