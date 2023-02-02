Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YA2M ISIN: US92345Y1064 Ticker-Symbol: VA7A 
Tradegate
02.02.23
12:56 Uhr
167,80 Euro
+0,26
+0,16 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
166,36167,8213:31
166,30167,8012:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2023 | 13:10
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Announces Closing of Wood Mackenzie Sale

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced the closing of the sale of Wood Mackenzie to an affiliate of Veritas Capital ("Veritas"), a leading investor at the intersection of technology and government.

"This marks a significant value-creating step for Verisk, which returns the company to its roots as a dedicated strategic partner to the global insurance industry," said Lee Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk. "We'll continue to execute our strategy to deliver long-term sustainable growth by enabling our customers to make better decisions, increase efficiency and reduce operating expenses, while delivering a better experience to their customers."

The sale of Wood Mackenzie followed divestitures of Verisk's financial services and environmental health and safety businesses last year. The divestitures were the result of an in-depth portfolio review by Verisk.

The terms of the sale of Wood Mackenzie to Veritas were described in a previous press release, which can be found here.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is acting as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as legal advisor to Verisk in connection with the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal advisor to Veritas.

About Verisk
Veriskand fosters an inclusive culturewhere all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.comand the Verisk Newsroom.


Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.