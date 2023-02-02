Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it was selected by a leading telecom provider in North America ("the Customer"). Commencing in December 2022, with first-year billings of $64,000, the auto-renewing subscription includes MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform; Audio/Visual Intelligence ("AVI") engine; Google Single Sign-On module; CI-Hub integration module; and implementation services and ongoing training and support.





As a national telecommunications provider, the Customer's marketing and creative operations teams must support a digital-first omni-channel experience that spans from dispersed retail stores to multiple online channels with complex and dynamic package offerings for everything from mobile to home to business communications services. In order to optimize its operations, the Customer has a mandate to scale its digital platform across its entire business. The Customer realized that a critical piece to delivering on this mandate is the effectiveness and efficiency that a DAM can provide managing the vast amount of rich media they produce annually across numerous complex workflows. After a full evaluation of vendors, MediaValet was selected for its ease of use, scalability, flexibility and proven ability to successfully integrate into similar workflows and IT stacks.

"We believe this win exemplifies the mission-critical role of DAM in today's digital and volatile world," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "The purchase of a DAM has long been driven by the growing digitization trend, and now, economic volatility has increased the need further to ensure continuity of operations and drive additional operational efficiencies that are a must in our current climate. While we are not immune to the lengthened sales cycles inherent in uncertain times, we believe the demand for DAM will continue to be strong in 2023 and beyond. At the same time, our go-to-market and product strategies are growing our business well in excess of the overall DAM market."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

